A historic moment in Pacific Grove’s history was written on Saturday, May 14 and it was witnessed by over 300 people who gathered to participate in it. The city apologized for the burning of a Chinese village at Point Alones 116 years ago. The village was located next to where Hopkins Marine Station is located today, and it burned amid suspicious circumstances. That property is the destination of the roughly one-mile Walk of Remembrance, which goes from the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History to the site of the former village; this was the 11th annual Walk of Remembrance but stood apart from previous years.

