A light heavyweight bout between Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic is taking place now (Saturday, May 14, 2022) at UFC Vegas 54. Rakic with some kicks early on. Rakic slips but avoids a high kick from Blachowicz. Rakic continues with his leg kicks. Blachowicz with a combo. Rakic lands a strike that seems to have cut open Blachowicz. Blachowicz eats a couple of leg kicks. He’s starting to check some now, though. Blachowicz lands his own leg kicks. Blachowicz is continuing to land a left to the body and right hand combo. Rakic responds with body kicks and leg kicks. Rakic is just about missing some big right hands. Both fighters exchange low kicks. Blachowicz catches Rakic and they clinch momentarily! Blachowicz lands a huge left during an exchange! Rakic attacks the body but has slowed down, mainly due to his leg getting chopped up by Blachowicz.

