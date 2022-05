Sound Transit announcement. Starting as early as Monday May 16th for about two weeks, the contractor will be closing the northbound direction of MLK Jr Way between S. 11th and Earnest S Brazil streets, which will also close the intersection to eastbound and westbound vehicle traffic at the intersection. Eastbound vehicles on S. 11 St. will be able to access northbound MLK Jr. Way. Southbound traffic on MLK will still be available and parking will be removed within the construction area. Pedestrian detours are in place to maintain a safe working site.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO