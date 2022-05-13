ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ridge, VA

Stay Local, Play Local: Castle Hill Cider

By News Staff
cbs19news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Stay Local,...

www.cbs19news.com

WVNS

Jimmies Restaurant holds soft opening

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — One restaurant in Princeton is testing out its menu for residents in the community. Jimmies Restaurant is holding its soft opening to the public to work out any bugs they encounter. They are not new to the Grassroots District though, Jimmies was open about 100 years ago.Owner Jamie Hall said she […]
PRINCETON, WV
cbs19news

Local Business Spotlight: Town and Country Storage

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When Tom Schauder wanted to start his own business, he knew storage was the thing for him. “I always wanted to own a business and create opportunity and do something of a challenge,” he said. He knew the Charlottesville and Lake Monticello area...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NRVNews

Celebration of Life for John W. Fox

A Celebration of Life for John W. Fox will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Unity Christian Church, Radford, Virginia. Anyone wishing to visit with the family is welcome to the family home after the 2 p.m. service. On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 11...
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Black bear cub rescued in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke rescued a black bear cub stuck in a tree in the Bradshaw area of Roanoke Sunday. The cub was in the tree for 36 hours before he was rescued, according to the center. The center says the cub, whose...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Part of Coles Rolling Road closed this week

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of an Albemarle County road is closed this week due to work on pipes. The Virginia Department of Transportation says Coles Rolling Road between Glendower Road and Blenheim Road is closed. This will last through Friday this week, and message boards are in...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Surry strawberry season is here

The warm morning of mid-May, the sweet perfume of honeysuckles, the sounds of the birds, plus the aroma of fresh red strawberries beckon us to that special strawberry field on a country road in Surry County. Several gallons of beautiful berries are waiting for us to pick! The is nothing quite like the red tint and sweet aroma of freshly picked strawberries on your fingertips. It is always fun to go berry picking in the morning when the air is fresh, the warm sun shines down and the scent of honeysuckles and strawberries fill the countryside. This seems to be the best time to pick with no distractions. If you don’t have time to pick berries, you can always call ahead and place an order and they will have them ready when you arrive. It costs about a dollar more per gallon if they pick berries for you, but still well worth the price.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
cbs19news

Local school divisions address violence over weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local school divisions are addressing the violence from this past weekend. Charlottesville City Schools and Albemarle County Public Schools addressed the racially-motivated massacre that left ten people dead in Buffalo, New York on Saturday. Both divisions say the goal is to help students cope and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Could Bristol and Lynchburg get inland ports?

We’re all waiting on a state budget. The headline item – and the big holdup – is whether the state will eliminate all or just part of the tax on food. It’s hard to agree on a budget when you can’t even agree on how much money you have to spend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Hospital conversion foundations become philanthropic powers

In many rural communities, access to health care can be limited. Routine procedures like teeth cleanings and physicals sometimes fall through the cracks for those who don’t have easy access or insurance. But in Wytheville, residents have had quality health and dental care for nearly two decades regardless of their financial situation thanks to the Wythe-Bland Foundation.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New historical marker commemorating desegregation case Swanson v. UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A new historic highway marker will be unveiled at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library on Thursday. According to a release, the new marker will commemorate the landmark case Swanson v. UVA, which helped to set a precedent regarding the desegregation of education in the United States.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

River District Association in Danville awards $140,000-plus in grants

The River District Association in Danville has awarded six new businesses more than $140,000 in RDA Dream Launch Grants to open or expand their brick-and-mortar businesses in the River District, and an additional $17,500 in a new grant opportunity, Catalyst Grants, to assist businesses in developing new business ideas. The...
DANVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Celebrating Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Asian-American community in Charlottesville came together to celebrate its heritage, and it's a celebration people say is more important now than ever. Packed into the Dairy Market, residents gathered to honor their culture through art, dance and music. It's the first celebration of its...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Tobacco Commission approves grants for 16 projects

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission has approved funding for 16 projects across Southwest and Southside. The grants were approved at the commission’s meeting in Bristol on Thursday. The largest is $800,000 to help expand rail service at the future Blue Star medical glove manufacturing site in Wythe County; the smallest is $2,500 for a sheep wool baler in Grayson County. (Background on the Wythe County project, which has been called the largest manufacturing announcement ever in Southwest Virginia: “Nearly 2,500 jobs announced in Wythe County.”)
BRISTOL, VA

