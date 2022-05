Kyle Larson was on the losing end of a hard battle with Kurt Busch for the win at Kansas Speedway. The reigning series champion controlled the race off the final restart with 33 laps to go, charging around last year’s race winner Kyle Busch in Turn 3. Another Busch, 2004 series champion Kurt, got around his younger brother and then chased down Larson with 10 laps remaining to begin challenging the Hendrick Motorsports driver for the lead. Busch got underneath Larson with nine laps to go and, after a one-lap side-by-side battle, Busch prevailed in Turns 1 and 2 when Larson hit the wall.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO