ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Watch dust storm turn South Dakota sky completely dark

WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

A powerful storm system hit the...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennsylvania third for drug overdose deaths nationally

(The Center Square) – Drug overdose deaths were at a record-high in America in 2021, surpassing 2020’s by 15%. Provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that 107,622 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2021, with the majority of those deaths connected to synthetic opioids.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

New calls for NJ bear hunt after woman injured in attack

LAFAYETTE TWP, NJ - Authorities said one woman had to be taken to the hospital after being attacked by a black bear in Lafayette Township on Wednesday. The woman was walking down a road to check her mail when she encountered the bear. "I think unfortunately it's not surprising that...
LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Minnesota 3, Oakland 1

DP_Minnesota 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Lewis (3), Sánchez (10), Andrus (6), Brown (5). HR_Sánchez (3). S_Gordon (1). Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale. T_2:54. A_3,138 (46,847).
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
WFMZ-TV Online

Man arrested in kidnapping, robbery of Poconos rideshare driver

A man accused of kidnapping and robbing a ride-share driver in the Poconos is now behind bars. Brandon Pearsall McNealy, 29, was arrested in York County on Monday. Investigators say a rideshare driver picked up McNealy on April 7 at Mount Airy Casino in Monroe County. They say McNealy pointed...
MONROE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy