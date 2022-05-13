ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Dixon fuming after "horrendous" qualifying run at Indy GP

By Marshall Pruett
racer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScott Dixon isn’t known for letting his emotions boil to the surface, but the six-time NTT IndyCar Series champion has grown weary of the recent qualifying struggles with his Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. For the season to date, Dixon’s qualifying average is 12.4 after adding in his...

racer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: 2 NASCAR Drivers Are Still Feuding On Sunday

Two NASCAR drivers are still feuding heading into Sunday's Cup Series race. Last weekend, Joey Logano and William Byron had a controversial finish at Darlington. Logano made contact with Byron with a couple of laps to go. While Logano took home the win, Byron crashed into the wall and finished in 13th.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Dixon
racer.com

Rain poses new challenges for aeroscreen at Indy GP

It took 35 races to get there, but IndyCar’s new-for-2020 aeroscreen was finally put through a proper wet-weather test. Few complaints were heard in light and medium downpours, but when the skies opened wide in the closing stages of the two-hour Indy GP, serious visibility concerns arose. “I couldn’t...
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

New Dodge Hornet Almost Ready To Show Its Face

Just like Hollywood, car manufacturers love to revive titles that should be left to the annals of history. The Dodge Hornet is the latest name to be brought back from the dead only to be reincarnated as something entirely different from the original. Back in 2020, we heard rumors that the famed Hornet could be returning to the Dodge family, and in 2021 that rumor was confirmed. Since then we've learned that the new Hornet will be returning as an SUV, and not just any SUV: it's going to be based on the rather attractive Alfa Romeo Tonale. Fast forward to February, and we actually managed to grab a few leaked spy shots of the new car. Now that the Hornet is well and truly out of the hive, Dodge has officially announced a reveal date.
CARS
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chip Ganassi Racing#Indycar Series#Indy Gp#Indycar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Jordan comments on Kurt Busch’s win

Michael Jordan’s racing team 23XI earned their first win as a primary sponsor as Kurt Busch came away with the victory on Sunday at the AdventHealth 400 in Kansas. And he did it in style. Busch read the 45 car in a special Black Cement wrap that pays homage to the classic Air Jordan III model. He also wore a special race suit with the Black Cement theme and a giant Jumpman logo on it. Following the race, Busch celebrated the team’s victory and now we have a comment from Jordan himself. “Kurt ran a great race today and I’m so happy for...
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kurt Busch's Win On Sunday

For the first time in 2022, Kurt Busch and Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing took home the checkered flag in the NASCAR Cup Series. Busch's No. 45 car edged out Kyle Larson and his brother Kyle Busch to capture the AdventHealth400 at Kansas Speedway this afternoon. Busch had previously racked up...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Daly using strong P5 at Indy GP to keep Month of May rolling

Conor Daly registered his best NTT IndyCar Series finish in five years after starting fourth and placing fifth during Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix on the IMS road course. Daly’s last top five finish came in 2017 with the Dale Coyne Racing team and, after a rough start to the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Top Speed

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Pace Car

Chevrolet Corvette has a very long history of pacing the Indy 500 race. It started in 1978 and 2022 will mark its nineteenth time on the job and its sixth consecutive year. This year, the pace car will be based on the 2023 Corvette Z06 and will be driven by former Indycar Series driver and team owner Sarah Fisher.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Crystal Marsh, the Girlfriend of NASCAR Pro, Alex Bowman

Alex Bowman’s racing isn’t the only thing drawing his fans to NASCAR this season. Ever since the stock car racing pro revealed his relationship in late 2021, fans have been grappling for a glimpse of Alex Bowman’s girlfriend. Crystal Marsh has made the occasional appearance on his official social media and at his racing events. She has kept a low profile online, making NASCAR followers more curious about her. So, we reveal more about her background in this Crystal Marsh wiki.
RELATIONSHIPS
racer.com

Pruett's cooldown lap: Indy GP

With a quick turnaround between the Indy GP and the start of Indy 500 practice at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, it’s going to be a shorter dive than usual into out post-race analysis and reactions. GO DAVEY. IndyCar communications VP Dave Furst walked out into the media center a...
MOTORSPORTS
gmauthority.com

No. 8 Nascar Chevrolet Bumped From Pole In Qualifying For Kansas 2022

Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Nascar Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 laid down a blistering lap around Kansas Speedway on May 14th, besting the first group of qualifiers by almost 2 mph. His time at the top of the scoring pylon was cut short, however, as Christopher Bell in the No. 20 Toyota TRD Camry clocked a lap that was just barely faster to earn the pole position.
KANSAS STATE
Motorious

Guy Drives NASCAR Race Car To McDonald’s

YouTuber TheStradman, a guy who lives outside Park City, Utah and admittedly has quite the nice collection of cars, recently acquired Rusty Wallace’s retired NASCAR stock car. For whatever reason he had the race car at his house of all places, but needed to get it to his storage facility in Utah County. While most people would do the sensible thing and load a non-street-legal race car onto a trailer, then tow it to the destination, TheStradman decided to drive it there. Oh yeah, and he also stopped by McDonald’s since he had the munchies.
PARK CITY, UT
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Pulled Double Duty: NASCAR World Reacts

Bubba Wallace is set to compete in the Cup Series race in Kansas later on Sunday afternoon, but he's already been pretty busy this weekend. The 23XI Racing driver pulled double duty in Kansas this weekend. Earlier this weekend, Wallace helped qualify the truck for Stewart Friesen. The Stewart Friesen...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Kyle Busch balancing personal and professional highs and lows

Kyle Busch is living two separate lives early in NASCAR’s Next Gen era as he tries to recreate the championship-level performance he displayed in the late 2010s. Professionally things have been a bit shaky. Personally, life couldn’t be much better. Busch is a recent winner at the Bristol...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy