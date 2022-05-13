ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican candidate for the Senate in North Carolina; National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Lloyd Blankfein, senior chairman of Goldman Sachs.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Pelosi; Gov. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb.; Finnish President Sauli Niinistö.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Govs. Kevin Stitt, R-Okla., and Jared Polis, D-Colo.; Kathy Barnette, a Republican candidate for the Senate in Pennsylvania.

AP Top News at 5:40 a.m. EDT

Buffalo shooter’s prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny. BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman accused of committing a racist massacre at a Buffalo supermarket made threating comments that brought police to his high school last spring, but he was never charged with a crime and had no further contact with law enforcement after his release from a hospital, officials said. The revelation raised questions about whether his encounter with police and the mental health system was yet another missed opportunity to put a potential mass shooter under closer law enforcement scrutiny, get him help, or make sure he didn’t have access to deadly firearms. Authorities said Sunday that they were investigating the attack on predominantly Black shoppers and workers at the Tops Friendly Market as a potential federal hate crime or act of domestic terrorism.
