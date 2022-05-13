ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

State reports 1 COVID-related death, 23 new virus cases in Brazos County Friday

By Eagle staff report
Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

State health officials reported one COVID-related death and 23 new cases of the virus among Brazos County residents on Friday. To date, 413 Brazos County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to figures posted by the...

theeagle.com

