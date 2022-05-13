ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

Gary, East Chicago schools to take part in STEM coaching

By Lakeshore Public Radio
lakeshorepublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeachers in three local schools will sharpen their skills when it comes to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education. The Gary Community School Corporation's Bailly STEM Academy and Gary Middle School for the Visual &...

www.lakeshorepublicradio.org

Comments / 1

Related
cps.edu

Meet Four Awesome Soon-to-Be Graduates from Curtis School of Excellence

Mikeyah, Jalana, Jai’la, and Saniya have all developed a close friendship with each other at Curtis School of Excellence on Chicago’s Far South Side. Even though they will likely all be attending different high schools next year, they plan to stay in touch and continue supporting each other through freshman year and beyond. Their time at Curtis has already prepared them well to succeed in the future, as they’ve been recognized as being some of Curtis’ top eighth-graders academically and role models for their peers. Get to know each of them more below.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

ProTeam Tactical to Open Merrillville Location

Indianapolis-based ProTeam Tactical Performance is preparing to open its first location outside of central Indiana. The company, which helps first responders recover from and prevent injuries in a manner similar to collegiate and professional athletes, will bring its model to Merrillville beginning May 23. ProTeam Tactical Performance was founded by...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
thelansingjournal.com

South Suburban College to offer College for Kids summer program

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (May 14, 2022) – The Office of Continuing, Corporate and Community Education (C3) at South Suburban College (SSC) will offer the College for Kids program this summer. Children in grades 1-12 are invited to participate. This program will explore reading, study skills, grammar and writing, math, Spanish, and game creation.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gary, IN
Gary, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
East Chicago, IN
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Organization releases Illinois hospital ratings: Vista East Hospital in Waukegan gets F safety rating

A new report was released this week with safety grade ratings for hospitals across Illinois. Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan scored an “F” rating. The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization, released their spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grade, which assigns a letter grade to nearly 3,000 U.S. general hospitals based on over 30 measures […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Detroit

UPDATE: 2 Indiana Brothers Drown Off Lake Michigan Beach, Police Say

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died. Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend, WSBT-TV reported. Police in Berrien County were called to Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer about 6:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of people in trouble in the water. Bystanders had hauled two of the teens from the water, while first responders reached the other two. They were taken to a Michigan hospital where two were pronounced dead. The conditions of the two survivors were not immediately available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAWYER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Community School#Elementary Schools#Bailly Stem Academy#Esser
southernillinoisnow.com

Body found in Lake Michigan IDed as missing college student

CHICAGO (AP) — A body found along Chicago’s Lake Michigan shoreline in early May has been identified as that of a college student who vanished last month around the time her boyfriend also went missing. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Cook County medical examiner’s office and Chicago police...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The ACLU’s response to Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew

Alexandra Block, Senior Supervising Attorney for Criminal Legal System and Policing at ACLU of Illinois, joins Steve Bertrand, in for Lisa Dent, on Chicago Afternoon News to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s newest curfew in Millennium Park. Thursday through Sunday any minor in Millennium Park after 6pm must be accompanied by a responsible adult following a deadly shooting at The Bean last week.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
wlsam.com

Chicago named most corrupt U.S. city for the third year in a row

Meanwhile, Illinois ranked as the third-most corrupt state in the nation. This is according to a report co-authored by University of Illinois at Chicago professor and former 44th Ward Ald. Dick Simpson, whose interview with John Howell can be heard on the podcast page.
CHICAGO, IL
michigancitylaporte.com

Washington Park Beach Time Bliss

Picture a blue-sky summer day with vacationers claiming a perfect spot on a glorious stretch of sand along the Lake Michigan shore. In a flash, they’re diving into clear waters, skimming the waves in a watercraft, or building sandcastles and, most importantly, making memories that will last a lifetime. That’s just a taste of what’s in store at Michigan City’s vacation gem – Washington Park, where the community meets the Great Lake in this enticing corner of Northern Indiana. Add in park activities such as visiting a longtime zoo or watching exciting high-speed boat races. Just outside the park’s boundaries, feast at nearby restaurants, play at a top-notch casino, and shop a host of stores and boutiques. West of town, get in touch with nature at Indiana Dunes National Park. The makings of a dream escape are close at hand.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
CBS Chicago

Unaccompanied minors no longer allowed in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. following chaos that left one teen dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a chaotic night in Chicago's Loop that left a teenager dead, a new policy will no longer allow unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The new policy goes into effect immediately. Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office announced the change Sunday afternoon. "We, as a City, can not allow any of our public spaces to become platforms for danger," Lightfoot said in a release. A 16-year-old, Seandell Holliday, was shot and killed in the mayhem, just steps from The Bean. The teen was shot in the chest around 7:30 p.m. as rowdy crowds of young people converged downtown....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago-area residents to see break on electric bill next month thanks to new law

CHICAGO - Electricity consumers in the Chicago area next month will start collecting a billion-dollar break on their utility bills. It's the result of a little-noticed safeguard that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's negotiators wrote into a new law guaranteeing a certain level of income for the nuclear power plants owned by ComEd's parent company. In case energy prices spiked way up, the power generating giant would have to share its windfall with consumers.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy