KIRKLAND, N.Y. (WSYR) — An ATV accident in Kirkland on Saturday resulted in one individual losing their life after being partially ejected. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, deputies were dispatched to a private residence on Bogusville Hill Road in the Town of Kirkland for an ATV accident around 7 p.m. on May 14. The Criminal Investigations Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO