NBC announces ‘Sunday Night Football’ schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC Sports has announced its “Sunday Night Football” schedule for the 2022-23 season.

According to a release, NBC will air 20 games in the upcoming season, including games on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The network boasts that 15 of the games will feature at least one Super Bowl starting quarterback. Highlights of the schedule also include two ‘storied’ rivalries with the Bears against the Packers on Sept. 18 and the Cowboys versus the Eagles on Oct. 16.

There will also be a new “SNF” broadcast team with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. Fans will get their first look at the lineup during the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 4.

2022 NBC “Sunday Night Football” schedule:

Thurs. Sept. 8NFL Kickoff Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

Sun. Sept. 11Week 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Sept. 18Week 2 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Sun. Sept. 25Week 3 San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

Sun. Oct. 2Week 4Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

*Sun. Oct. 9Week 5 Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

*Sun. Oct. 16Week 6Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

*Sun. Oct. 23Week 7Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

*Sun. Oct. 30Week 8Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

*Sun. Nov. 6Week 9Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

*Sun. Nov. 13Week 10Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

*Sun. Nov. 20Week 11 Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

**Thurs. Nov. 24Week 12New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings

*Sun. Nov. 27Week 12Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles

*Sun. Dec. 4Week 13Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

*Sun. Dec. 11Week 14Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

*Sun. Dec. 18Week 15New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Sun. Dec. 25Week 16Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

*Sun. Jan. 1Week 17Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

*Sun. Jan. 8Week 18TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

FLEXIBLE SCHEDULING: This season, “flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for Sunday Night Football are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.