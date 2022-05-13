ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

NY state: Motorcycle deaths on the rise in recent years

WNYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.” New York state says there has been a rise in crashes and...

wnyt.com

Comments / 5

Related
96.9 WOUR

America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Gov. Hochul Issues Powerful Warning To Hate Groups In New York State

New York Governor, Kathy Hochul did not mince words when issuing a warning to hate groups and those who plan to commit hate crimes in the state. I had a chance to speak with NY's 57th and first woman Governor about the shooting in her hometown of Buffalo on Saturday, May 14, 2022. One thing I can say for certain is that Governor Hochul cares deeply about Buffalo, Western New York, and the community surrounding the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. When it comes to hate crimes being committed in New York, she's made it crystal clear that it will not be tolerated,
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
Government
96.1 The Breeze

How To Report Potholes In New York State

Now that Winter is over and the warmer weather is here in New York, chances are you are on the road more and may have noticed it is a bumpier ride. That is because of the dreaded potholes. Here in New York, after the rough winter, salt treatments of the...
TRAFFIC
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Speed Traps In New York State

Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, chances are you have taken out your car, truck, or bike and gone for a cruise. Chances are that at some point during that road trip you have seen a police car looking for speeders. There are places in New York State that are known for giving out more speeding tickets than other towns.
TRAFFIC
101.5 WPDH

What is New York State’s Favorite Condiment?

So what do you reach for as your preferred condiment? Some people like ketchup, others may go for ranch dressing. What's your favorite dip for a bowl of chips at your place?Of course, your favorite condiment may vary from your neighbors', especially people in different regions of the country. So...
FOOD & DRINKS
96.9 WOUR

$28 Million In Assistance Going To Struggling New York State Families With Kids

An additional $28 million in financial assistance is going to families with children in New York State who are struggling still due to COVID-19. The pandemic has caused a burden on many families, who are still facing challenges two years after the beginning of the pandemic. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, announced that the financial aid is being distributed to those in need.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Rise#Motorcycle Safety#Traffic Safety Committee
WZOZ 103.1

This Exciting Ancient Herbal Medicine Can Be Found In Upstate New York Backyards

Did you know something commonly found in your yards here in New York state that is considered ancient herbal medicine?. Have you ever heard of Plantago Major? It is something that was at one time used for healing, nourishment, and to help with certain bowel issues. It's a pretty common plantain, broad-leaved plantain or Plantago major, and is found through most of Upstate New York and New York in general. It's a perennial that actively grows in the spring and summer. They look pretty ordinary but apparently are an ancient medicine of sorts.
GARDENING
riverheadlocal

State should follow Suffolk’s lead on gas tax relief

For the past several months, gas prices nationwide have been at unsustainable highs. The average price of a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.759 a gallon. New York State’s government tried to address this issue earlier this year by passing a law cutting 16 cents off of the 33-cent per gallon existing gas tax temporarily from June 1 to the end of the year. This, although a step in the right direction, is a short-sighted half-measure approach to an issue that is continually straining the wallets of Long Island families.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC New York

Majority of NY Urged to Mask Up Again Inside — Just 1 County Is Still Low Risk: CDC

Almost three-quarters of New York state under the CDC's high-risk designation for COVID is being urged to wear face masks in indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. The new recommendation came from the State Department of Health Friday afternoon and falls in line with CDC guidance. The health commissioner is urging everyone in the state's 45 counties considered high-risk to don a face mask again. New York City remains at a medium or low-risk level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
HUDSON, NY
96.9 WOUR

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy