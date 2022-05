LOGANVILLE, GA (May 16,2022) Loganville Police Department is confirming that two people died Monday morning at a shooting in Loganville. “At 10:02 this morning, the Loganville Police Department responded to a report of a person shot on Lakeside Court. Upon arrival, officers found two persons deceased from gunshot wounds,” LPD Chief Dick Lowry said in a released statement. “This is an active investigation and we will be unable to release further details at this time. There is no danger to the public.”

