Buffalo is the City of Good Neighbors and for good reason. Yesterday our community was rocked by an unimaginable act of racially motivated violence. As we struggle to understand, it’s important that we do what we can for the community where this took place. Several organizations have already offered their services or are seeking donations to help. If you know of any organizations or resources that are helping, please contact info@buffalorising.com with their information so we can list it below.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO