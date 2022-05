AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety has arrested a second suspect and charged him with murder for the 2021 shooting of a man in Crosland Park. On Aug. 18, 2021, police responded to the 1200 block of Aldrich St. for shots fired in the area. While patrolling the area, officers discovered Earnest Croft with at least one gunshot wound. They attempted life-saving measures, but Croft was later pronounced dead. Later that month, twenty-year-old Dontell Harling was arrested by the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office and Edgefield police, charged with murder and possession of a weapon in connection to Croft's death.

