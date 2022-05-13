Why Teladoc Health Flew 9% Higher on Friday

What happened

To butcher an old saying, a rising tide lifts most boats. A surging stock market helped push shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) higher by more than 9% on Friday. But bullish investor sentiment wasn't the only reason for that gain; an analyst's price-target increase also helped.

So what

That increase was hardly dramatic, but it drew attention to Teladoc and helped bring investors back to the stock. The raiser was Piper Sandler prognosticator Jessica Tassan, who now thinks the shares are worth $42, a bump from her previous estimation of $41. She is maintaining her overweight (buy) recommendation on the stock.

According to analyst-recommendation tracking website TheFly.com, Tassan made the adjustment on the basis of conversations with Teladoc officials and an analysis of the direct-to-consumer healthcare market, among other factors.

This resulted in the tweaking of estimates for the company's BetterHelp and Chronic Condition businesses.

Now what

Could this be the start of a bull run for Teladoc stock? After all, it's generally been beaten down over the past year, to the point where it hit all-time lows recently. Many investors see it as a pandemic stock with weaker potential now that the coronavirus threat seems as if it might be receding. A massive $6.6 billion goodwill charge in its most recently reported quarter and reduced 2022 guidance for crucial line items like revenue and net loss didn't help matters.

What also hurts is that, Tassan's price-target bump aside, many Teladoc analysts have grown more sour on the stock. Wells Fargo and Citigroup , to name two, both downgraded their recommendations on the shares to the equivalent of neutral while dramatically cutting their price targets.

It's too soon to tell whether this is the beginning of a rally in the shares, but it's clear that there are plenty of bulls behind the stock. Perhaps they'll at least support its price as we (hopefully) emerge from the pandemic.

10 stocks we like better than Teladoc Health

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Teladoc Health wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Citigroup is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .