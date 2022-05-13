ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Josep’ Comedy Pilot Not Going Forward, ABC Hopes To Redevelop Project Starring Jo Koy

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
ABC has passed on its half-hour pilot Josep , starring comedian Jo Koy . While ABC is not proceeding with the existing pilot, the network brass want to get a comedy headlined by Koy on the air. The hope is to redevelop the idea, which is built around Koy playing a character loosely based on himself. It is too early to say whether that will happen and whether the current creative team will remain involved but the intent is to stay in business with Koy.

The 20th TV-produced Josep, which is said to have had funny moments but didn’t quite deliver as a whole, followed the comedian as a recently divorced Filipino American nurse attempting to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.”

Steve Joe, Randall Park and Michael Golamco were the writers-executive producers. Josep also was exec produced by Melvin Mar, who has been the driver of the project, Kourtney Kang, Jake Kasdan, Hieu Ho, Koy and his manager Joe Meloche.

Deadline

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 To Focus On Penelope & Colin’s Love Story, Diverging From Book Series Order – FYSEE Panel

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s FYSEE Space’s opening night ATAS panel on Sunday night showcased Shondaland’s Bridgerton season 2 and revealed big news about Season 3. At the conclusion of the panel, star Nicola Coughlan was asked what Lady Whistledown can tell viewers to expect in season 3. The actress, who plays Penelope Featherington whose alter ego is Lady Whistledown, revealed that the next installment will be all about #Polin. It will follow her character Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (played by Luke Newton) as their friendship potentially blooms into something more all while balancing her double life...
Deadline

Deadline

