ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland teacher sex video mystery may never be solved: I-Team

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Three months ago, the I-Team uncovered a police...

fox8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Alexshia Santiago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Alexshia Santiago is 14 years old. She was reported missing in Cleveland on Feb. 26, 2019. Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5318.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Sunny and cool; when rain will return

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sunshine is on the way again for Tuesday! It will be cool with highs about a dozen degrees cooler than Monday with low humidity. The next chance of showers will be mainly late Wednesday. Higher humidity late tomorrow into Thursday/Friday. Here is the latest Fox 8...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy