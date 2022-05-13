ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princely sums paid for properties in streets with royal-related names

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
 3 days ago

The prestige of living in a street with a name which has royal associations can help to generate a princely sum for homeowners, research suggests.

Streets with names including words such as queen and crown often have homes worth higher than the average house price at £323,196, according to Savills .

The property firm carried out the analysis to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Savills’ analysis of regal street names found those which include the word royal demand the highest price tag (£425,345) followed by those which include the word queen (£350,288) and Tudor (£347,687).

A home on a royal-related street could be a wise investment for buyers

Stephanie Thomson, Savills

However, some homes located in streets with royal associations typically sold for less than the average house price. Homes in streets containing the word monarch were typically priced at £287,865, for example.

Savills used Land Registry house sales data, which just covers England and Wales, for the research.

The most expensive road in the UK with a royal connection was found to be Queen Anne’s Gate in Westminster , London , where homes command an average price tag of £4.2 million. The street is not far from Buckingham Palace.

Away from London, the most expensive road was found to be Queens Drive in Oxshott in Surrey, where homes were priced at £1,929,032 on average.

Stephanie Thomson, research analyst at Savills, said: “A home on a royal-related street could be a wise investment for buyers.”

Here are the average selling prices for homes in streets containing the following royal-related words in 2020/21, according to Savills:

– Royal, £425,345

– Queen, £350,288

– Tudor, £347,687

– Crown, £326,949

– Bunting, £299,102

– Elizabeth, £290,158

– Windsor, £289,987

– Monarch, £287,865

– Jubilee, £272,565

Here are the top 15 most expensive streets with “royal connections” within London, according to Savills’ analysis, with the average house price (Savills looked at sales over the 20 years leading up to 2021 in order to include adequate house sales):

1. Queen Anne’s Gate, Westminster, £4,223,355

2. Royal Avenue, Kensington and Chelsea, £2,996,473

3. Crown Square, Southwark, £2,939,585

4. Queen’s Gate Mews, Kensington and Chelsea, £2,204,056

5. Queensdale Road, Kensington and Chelsea, £2,184,635

6. Queens Gate Place Mews, Kensington and Chelsea, £2,177,957

7. Queens Grove, Westminster, £2,123,417

8. Queensdale Place, Kensington and Chelsea, £1,910,476

9. Queensmere Road, Merton, £1,747,886

10. Queen Anne Street, Westminster, £1,607,356

11. Queen’s Gate, Kensington and Chelsea, £1,478,647

12. Queens Terrace, Westminster, £1,375,559

13. Elizabeth Street, Westminster, £1,331,690

14. Queen’s Gate Gardens, Kensington and Chelsea, £1,307,040

15. Queen Annes Grove, Ealing, £1,297,712

And here are the 15 most expensive streets with “royal connections” outside London, according to Savills, with the average house price (Savills looked at sales over the 20 years leading up to 2021 in order to include adequate house sales):

1. Queens Drive, Oxshott, Elmbridge, £1,929,032

2. Queens Hill Rise, Ascot, Windsor and Maidenhead, £1,542,826

3. Queen Elizabeth Crescent, Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, £1,120,235

4. Tudor Close, Cobham, Elmbridge, £1,075,550

5. Queensbury Gardens, Ascot, Windsor and Maidenhead, £989,500

6. Queens Acre, Windsor, Windsor and Maidenhead, £980,311

7. Royal Crescent, Brighton, Brighton and Hove, £895,541

8. Queen Square, Bath, Bath and North East Somerset, £871,660

9. Queen Annes Road, Windsor, Windsor and Maidenhead, £839,690

10. Tudor Close, Pulborough, Horsham, £806,403

11. Tudor Park, Amersham, Buckinghamshire, £804,600

12. Crown Lane, Farnham Common, Buckinghamshire, £784,925

13. Windsor End, Beaconsfield,  Buckinghamshire, £782,875

14. Elizabeth II Avenue, Berkhamsted, Dacorum, £750,080

15. Tudor Close, Banstead, Reigate and Banstead, £738,150

