Going through three different coaches is rough on any young player, but the transition from one to the next has not been more of a roller coaster ride for anyone on the Buffalo Sabres than it has been for Rasmus Dahlin. He came into the league with all the praise imaginable; drawing comparisons to Nicklas Lidstrom and even Erik Karlsson. By the third year of his career, he lost almost every semblance of himself amidst the Ralph Krueger hire and the progress made by former coach Phil Housley all but vanished. Once Krueger was fired last season and current head coach Don Granato took over, Dahlin seemed to find himself again.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO