CODE RED WEATHER: Possible scattered storms Saturday, Sunday across the Midstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — According to AAA, gas prices across the state have risen nearly 13 cents to $4.20 a gallon in the last week. "Gas prices in Tennessee have risen nearly 34 cents, on average, so far this month. For the last 7 days a new highest recorded state average has been set, " said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Tennesseans are likely to feel more pain at the pump this week as global supplies still remain tight, gasoline futures are surging, and the market is bracing for a stronger summer driving season compared to last year."

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO