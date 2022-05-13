Bowie officer under investigation after several complaints

BOWIE ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Serve and protect, a motto for law enforcement for decades.

But Bowie resident Brandon Walker feels like that wasn’t the case this day.

“It was just kind of hard to believe and just the way he made me, just the way he made me stand in front of everybody and I am a new business, I’m trying to run and I’ve never been in trouble or anything like that, it was just really surprising,” Walker said.

Walker’s referring to an incident with Bowie police officer Paul Magers, in which he was confronted by Magers after floating a stop sign just before dropping his son off at the elementary school.

Walker feels like the aggressive behavior from Magers was unnecessary and alarming.

“He tends to have a pattern to what he does. There are several, several people in this town that have the same story basically I have. I just feel like something needs to be done before he hurts somebody,” Walker said.

Bowie Police Chief Guy Green says due to the ongoing investigation, his previous statement is all they can say at the moment. But he did welcome us in to review dashcam footage in his office behind closed doors.

It does show after Walker goes through the stop sign, officer Magers activates his lights, then Walker comes to a stop, exits the vehicle, and tells Magers he’s taking his son to school first.

Then that’s where the body cam picks up.

Per body cam video, after the initial encounter, officer Magers says once stopped Walker leaving his car was looked at as evading.

In the end, Walker ended up with a stop sign violation and walked free that day. But experiencing what he feels was aggressive and over-the-top techniques sticks with him and his family.

“Now my son, he used to love school and want to be a policeman and I always told him ‘oh policemen are good you know they help people that awesome.’ Now he’s terrified of going to school,” Walker said.

Stacey Dixon has also reported an incident involving officer Magers when Bowie PD was investigating the unattended death of her niece.

Magers body camera turns off at one point when required to be kept on and Dixon says they still haven’t seen any evidence.

“They didn’t fingerprint anything. Their policy shows that unattended deaths are investigated as homicides and they did not investigate this as it was. They just, they need to be held responsible for a botched investigation, they botched it and they know they botched it and they owe our family an apology for it. You know our family wants an apology,” Dixon said.

A transparency issue that Walker, Dixon, and Patrick McClaughin, who says he’s innocent of hacking crimes he’s accused of say many others see too.

“I’ve seen it all over. All these good people, other people, it’s gotta be stopped. It’s crazy,” McClaughlin said.

See below for the full statement from Bowie Police Chief Guy Green:

