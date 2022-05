Van Lynn Young, 60, of Hayden, CO, passed away on April 18, 2022. Van was born on April 21, 1961, in Bakersfield, CA to parents Lynn Young, JR. and Joy Baldwin. Van moved to Holbrook, AZ when he was 4 years old and graduated from Holbrook High School (Go Roadrunners) in 1980. Van Joined the Amy National Guard June of 1981. Van married his first wife Lorraine Tohtsoni on January 7, 1985. Van and Lorraine moved to the Phoenix, AZ Metrepolitan area. Van and Lorraine had two children, Greg and Brad. Van supported his family as a pressman at the Arizona Republic for 20 plus years.

