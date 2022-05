Last year saw two surprising stars emerge for the Dallas Cowboys. Both were on defense. The first is, of course, Micah Parsons, who not only was the runaway winner of the Defensive Rookie of the Year award but might have been the Defensive Player of the Year. The other was also in the DPOY conversation. That was Trevon Diggs, who seemed to come out of nowhere to lead the NFL in interceptions, grabbing more of them than any player in the league since Everson Walls snagged 11 for Dallas way back in 1981. That was Diggs’ second year with the Cowboys, which means the team can open negotiations with him for a second contract at the conclusion of this season. The price tag is going to be high.

