ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New suicide attempt linked to USS George Washington, family says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Evan Lambert
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcAL6_0fdbyKfs00

( NewsNation ) — The co-founders of the Brandon Caserta Foundation, which works to end suicide in the military, said a sailor on the USS George Washington recently attempted to take his life.

The man is now receiving treatment, according to the foundation. NewsNation also spoke on the phone with the sailor’s mother, who confirmed the attempt and said her son is undergoing treatment.

NewsNation agreed not to identify the sailor’s mother for privacy reasons.

The Navy told NewsNation on Thursday it hadn’t received any reports of an attempted suicide.

The aircraft carrier, which is docked and undergoing major maintenance, is connected with a series of de aths — four of them suicides — according to the Navy, with three sailors taking their lives within a week last month.

Reports suggest conditions on the ship were uninhabitable and that sailors were subjected to conditions including constant noise, sleep problems and a lack of electricity.

Sailor who served on USS George Washington describes intimidation, dismissive attitude toward sailors in crisis

“How many people need to die before you do something?” asked Patrick Caserta of the Caserta Foundation.

Patrick and Teri Caserta know that pain. Their son Brandon, also a sailor, died by suicide in 2018.

They’ve successfully lobbied Congress to pass The Brandon Act, which expands mental health services in the military.

“It is Brandon’s legacy and I do believe that it can work if it’s allowed to work,” Teri Caserta said. “It has to be implemented correctly, and it has to be pushed down through the ranks.

3 sailors from USS George Washington found dead in less than a week

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin acknowledged a problem with the way sailors are housed on ships undergoing repair, not unlike the George Washington.

“Certainly there’s a problem there,” he said. “We’ve got to understand what the problem is a bit more and then we have to figure out what to do to ensure we don’t have these kinds of problems in the future.”

The Navy is undertaking two separate investigations into the suicides and the conditions and culture on the aircraft carrier.

In the last month, it has allowed nearly 260 of about 400 sailors the option to relocate from the ship to temporary housing.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themself, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/Pioneers: Bell made history in the U.S. Coast Guard

May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month. Organizations across the United States are paying tribute to “generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America’s history and are instrumental in its future success.” FreightWaves joins in that tribute. Melvin Bell’s childhood and early history. Melvin Kealoha...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Suicide Prevention#Newsnation#Navy#The Caserta Foundation
Navy Times

Navy hush-hush after secret boat’s unexplained sinking

A Navy vessel sank under unclear circumstances, at an undisclosed location, while testing out some secretive technology last December — and that’s about all the sea service will say on the subject. The vessel’s name and the nature of the technology tests were not disclosed, though officials did...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Congresswoman catches Navy ‘manipulating’ budget data

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA) claimed a recent U.S. Navy budget document “exaggerates” the number of ships the service has deployed, while another document “manipulates the true shrinkage the proposed budget would inflict on the service’s missile-launching capacity in the coming years. During a House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tracking mysterious Russian ship near Hawaii

The U.S. military is monitoring a Russian surface vessel of an unspecified type that’s been operating near Hawaii in recent days. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) told Hawaii’s KHON2 news channel on Sunday that “we are monitoring a Russian surface vessel operating in international waters in the vicinity of Hawaii.”
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MilitaryTimes

Navy investigating death of sailor aboard USS Bataan

The Navy is investigating the death of a junior sailor who died aboard the amphibious assault ship Bataan last month, officials confirmed this week. Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Amare Long was found dead on the ship April 18, according to Naval Surface Force Atlantic spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Jason Fischer. “Our thoughts...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

The New Amphibious Combat Vehicle Is Ready to Fight China on Land and Sea

The new amphibious attack ship-to-shore combat vehicle is intended to significantly expand the mission length for amphibious assaults well beyond the current Amphibious Assault Vehicle. The new United States Marine Corps' Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) is now operational and preparing to deploy from U.S. Navy big-deck amphibious warships from miles...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Vietnam veterans: The forgotten ones

— Welcome to small-town USA, or what many consider to be the “fly over” states. The true backbone of America, where patriotism can be seen and felt on every corner, from your local diner, area businesses, farms, and homes as the flag flies high and true through the prairies of the upper Midwest. The smell of home-cooked meals where families once gathered around a dinner table to discuss current events, life, or what was going on down at the local Clay County fair. The good ole days, you know back when life seemed to be so simple without all the booming technology, cell phones, and the distractions of social media and a 24-hour breaking news cycle.
MILITARY
Navy Times

New DD-214 form created for Guard, reserve troops

Troops across the National Guard and reserve components of all military branches will see a standardized discharge form by 2025, according to a Defense Department instruction released earlier this month. After the new policy goes into effect, members will receive the new DD Form 214-1 when they retire or separate...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Serve In The Military

According to the Council On Foreign Relations, the U.S. military has 1.3 million active-duty personnel. That is down from 1.9 million in 1973. Of the current figure, 35% are in the Army, 24% in the Navy, and 24% in the Air Force. India’s military is about the same size as America’s. Russia’s is larger at […]
HAWAII STATE
Washington Examiner

Shipwrecked: Biden’s ‘build a better Navy’ plan runs aground on the rocky shoals of congressional opposition

Of all the complaints Republican members of the House and Senate armed services committees have about President Joe Biden’s proposed $773 billion Pentagon budget for the next fiscal year, perhaps the most vexing is the anemic shipbuilding program that would actually cut the number of ships in the Navy’s fleet for the next few years.
U.S. POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

Navy effort to cancel LCS mission package triggers new cost breach

WASHINGTON — As the U.S. Navy moves to cancel its anti-submarine warfare mission package for littoral combat ships, it has triggered another cost breach for the LCS mission modules program. The Navy in its fiscal 2023 budget announced its intention to cancel the anti-submarine warfare mission package, one of...
MILITARY
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy