ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Moleskine exhibit sparks conversations on society

By Jessi Mitchell
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRm2O_0fdbyAqc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yPCs_0fdbyAqc00
Artists deconstruct, recreate Moleskine notebooks in new exhibit 01:48

NEW YORK - Moleskine notebooks are popular for journaling, planning and jotting down notes, but in a new exhibit open now at One World Observatory, artists are using the notebooks to share their thoughts in a different way.

The Moleskine Foundation 's latest Detour exhibit sets a grand stage for artists to spread their messages far and wide.

"We really believe that creativity can change the world, if especially young people in underserved communities are embracing their empowerment and agency," said Moleskine Foundation president Maria Sebregondi.

Some of the 75 selected works came from artists supported by The Africa Center in Harlem. Erikka James used her experience working in a cohort there to visualize communication beyond words.

"I wanted to incorporate some of these everlasting conversations into my notebook, and sort of went into dialogue with each page," James said, "Some of the pages are crinkled, some are twisted, some fit together, and the idea is that they're talking to each other."

While James used water to create, artist Leilah Babirye destroyed her notebook's edges with fire, mimicking her own pain as a young queer woman from Uganda.

"My coming out, how I realized I was gay, all the tortures, everything that I really passed through at that particular time from my childhood is in that book," Babirye said.

Babirye has not spoken to her disapproving father in nearly a decade, but through her art, she found a new voice.

"From the fact that it was about pain and how we feel," she said, "now it's about creating our own community and how can we create people that believe in us, our own clans, our own cultures?"

There are many deep, personal messages embedded in the diaries. The collection contains more than 1,300 notebooks, with rotating samples traveling the globe.

This is the first time One World Observatory has hosted an art exhibit, and the first time in nearly 20 years the Moleskine Foundation has brought its collection to New York.

View the books and the skyline at One World Observatory through May 22. View the full collection online .

Comments / 1

Related
Travel Maven

7 Free things to do in NYC this Week

New York City is undoubtedly one of the most expensive cities in the country, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune experiencing all the city has to offer. Whether it is a visit to a beautiful park, tour, or museum trip, New York City has plenty of free things to do. Keep reading to learn more about all the different ways to see NYC on a budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Materials for the Arts helps turn trash into treasure

NEW YORK -- One of the country's largest creative reuse centers is located in Long Island City, and it's turning one person's trash into another person's treasure.As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports, they're teaming up with the city's Department of Cultural Affairs to help public schools and nonprofits across our area."We try to organize and merchandize like a store," said Tara Sansone, executive director of Materials for the Arts.Sansone says everything in their warehouse was destined for landfill -- household items, old office supplies, furniture."We interrupt that process and collect them so we can give them away for free," she said.You...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Chinatown museum aims to amplify long overlooked history

NEW YORK -- The Museum of Chinese in America is about to undergo a major transformation, rebuilding its facility to better document and often neglected part of American history.Museums often dwell on the past, but in Chinatown, the Museum of Chinese in America looks to shape the future.A massive expansion is in the works to fight cultural ignorance by amplifying a long overlooked history."We often ask our young people who come through the door, 'Are you able to name an American hero of Asian ancestry?' The answer is almost always no," said Nancy Yao, president of the Museum of Chinese...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Entertainment
News 12

Trinity Baptist Church in Brooklyn celebrates 96 years in ministry

The 96th anniversary service at Trinity Baptist Church in Crown Heights was one for the ages and full of prayer, song and musical performances packed with passion and love. Built back in 1926, Rev. Joan Bernard-Austin says it is the feeling of camaraderie and family that keeps the church strong, as well as the pews and computer screens full.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Shockwaves of Buffalo mass shooting resonate across communities of color

NEW YORK - The shockwaves of this weekend's attack in Buffalo are reaching the city, with Mayor Eric Adams organizing a prayer vigil for the victims at Bethel Gospel Assembly in Harlem Monday evening. While Buffalo is hours away physically, the pain still hits close to home.CBS2's Jessi Mitchell explains the local impact of the racially motivated attack. The mayor is joining faith leaders at 8 p.m., but the shooting has been the topic of conversation all day. In one of New York City's last remaining communities of color, neighbors feel like the loss is their own. "It seems like I'm...
BUFFALO, NY
bkreader.com

A Group of Bed-Stuy Residents are on a Mission to Clean up, Beautify Their Block

A group of Bed-Stuy community members and non-profit organizations are joining forces to create a greener neighborhood and help uplift the youth in their area. Focusing on the section of Malcolm X Boulevard near Jackie Robinson Park, the fundraiser is seeking $15,000 to go toward hiring landscaping company LIVIN NYC to beautify the area, and providing local youth with training on how to care for plants, as well as providing them with stipends for their work.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Africa#Moleskine Foundation#The Africa Center
CBS New York

GMHC's Krishna Stone shares experiences with AIDS Walk NY

NEW YORK -- After a two-year hiatus, AIDS Walk New York returns this Sunday.The COVID-19 pandemic forced the walk to go virtual, but now, thousands will gather in Central Park for the world's largest single-day HIV and AIDS fundraiser. Money raised goes to support the work of Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC).The group has led the fight to end HIV and AIDS for 40 years, providing support for prevention, education and other community services.CBS2 News is a proud media sponsor of AIDS Walk New York.READ MORE: AIDS Walk New York returns this weekendCBS2's Chris Wragge spoke to Krishna Stone,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Young aspiring Brooklyn musicians get mentorship at NYCHA development

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — In Brooklyn there is a special music mentorship program supporting and uplifting budding musicians in NYCHA. Helping them break into the music industry, it’s bringing the community together. Nyy Burton is a single mother from the Tompkins Houses. She is also a songwriter and singer. “I’ve been doing music writing since I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

Rakim & Bilal To Perform During Blue Note Jazz Festival In New York City

New York, NY – The God MC will make his presence felt in New York City this summer. According to press release, Rakim will play at the famed Blue Note Jazz Festival on June 8 at Sony Music Hall alongside special guest Ravi Coltrane. Rakim shared the flyer for the performance on Instagram and the full festival will include performances by Robert Glasper, Bilal, Herbie Hancock and George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS New York

Solidarity fair in New Rochelle brings together many to fight racism

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- Various organizations from Westchester County and the Hudson Valley gathered at a solidarity fair at Temple Israel of New Rochelle on Sunday.CBS2's Leah Mishkin got reaction on the latest attack in Buffalo from the groups fighting racism.As the FBI investigates the supermarket shooting as a racially motivated hate crime, Lisa Burton, a member of New Rochelle Against Racism, said it's a tragic but reoccurring theme."The violence and the hatred and the madness of racism is alive and well in our society and it's the people in this room and the people who are likeminded who band...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
CBS New York

Hundreds of Bronx students get free formalwear for prom

NEW YORK -- While prom can be exciting for many high school students, the cost of dressing up can be stressful, but hundreds of teenagers in the Bronx have had that stress lifted.As CBS2's Nick Caloway reports, they'll get to celebrate the big night for free.Countless middle and high schoolers stopped by a prom shop in the basement of the Promised Land Covenant Church to get outfitted for the big night."I feel good. Yeah, I feel good. I feel awesome," eighth grader Angel Millan said.There were hundreds of suits and dresses to choose from, all donated and all priced the...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
89K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy