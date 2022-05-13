ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

2 suspects accused of slashing, robbing man in Brooklyn

Police are searching for suspects wanted for slashing and robbing a man in Brooklyn. The attack happened on April 18 near Futon Street and Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are searching for suspects wanted for slashing and robbing a man in Brooklyn .

The attack happened on April 18 near Futon Street and Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant .

Video shows two men punching, slashing and robbing the victim as people walk by.

Police say they slashed the 32-year-old man in the neck and took his jacket, backpack and camera.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Madeline Santiago
2d ago

let them live..death. is. too good for. them....NOTICE. THEY. CANT EVEN TALK CLOSE TO. EACH. OTHER.THATS. HOW. ERRATIC. THEY. ARE

George Cruz
3d ago

The crime in NYC going up and up because the criminals ,the been release from jail at the next minute.

