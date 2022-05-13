2 suspects accused of slashing, robbing man in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Police are searching for suspects wanted for slashing and robbing a man in Brooklyn .
The attack happened on April 18 near Futon Street and Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant .
Video shows two men punching, slashing and robbing the victim as people walk by.
Police say they slashed the 32-year-old man in the neck and took his jacket, backpack and camera.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.
