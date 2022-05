The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who died Friday in a collision. David Cortez, 39, of Wasco, died at 12:26 a.m. May 13, according to the report, after he was in a collision at the intersection of White Lane and Hughes Lane in Bakersfield. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO