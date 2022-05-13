Students hit the lakeshore for EMS training

Two teens drowned and two others were rescued after swimming in Lake Michigan at Warren Dunes State Park Sunday in southwest Michigan.
The group ranged from 15-17 years old and were all from South Bend, Indiana, said Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza.
Bystanders were able to quickly save two of the juveniles, but the other two,...
A bridge replacement project this fall will impact travel along I-196 in Grand Rapids. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is set to begin a $100 million full structure replacement of the eastbound and westbound I-196 bridges at Market Avenue SW over the Grand River. Closure of the eastbound section...
Health officials identified 130 new COVID-19 outbreaks across Michigan last week, including 46 associated with K-12 schools, according to the state’s latest report published Monday, May 16. The largest school outbreak involved 62 students and staff at Dewitt High School in Clinton County, which was one of seven outbreaks...
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating a drowning incident Sunday at Warren Dunes State Park involving four juveniles. Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening, Baroda-Lake Twp. officers were sent to the state park in regards to a drowning. Four juveniles from the South Bend area were found to...
MUSKEGON, MI – A large mixed-used development underway on the shoreline near downtown Muskegon is the focus of an upcoming community forum. Construction has already begun on the $110 million Harbor 31 mixed-use development on Muskegon Lake. Among its features are a subdivision, senior housing, marina, apartments, retail and boat storage and sales.
MUIR, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med was called after a semi-truck and motorcycle collided in Muir, dispatchers said. It happened Monday morning on E. Maple Street near Hayes Road, Ionia County dispatchers said. Dispatchers confirmed Aero Med was called to the scene, but could not immediately provide information about...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – At least three businesses and two vehicles were struck by bullets early Sunday morning in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood. Grand Rapids police say there were no reported injuries. Around 2:25 a.m. Sunday, May 15, police received reports of gunfire in the area of Wealthy...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Maranda is ringing the recess bell as she brings the 2022 Park Party season to summer school programs across West Michigan. This summer Maranda and the Park Party team are bringing the fun directly to five school districts to create impactful events for students attending summer school.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – With over 20 years of combined experience, two longtime friends are in the process of opening a marijuana business that will be the first of its kind in Muskegon County. Muskegon-area natives Aric Keyser and James Dewald are the owners and 50/50 partners of MI...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The process to convert a major one-way street to two-way traffic is moving forward. The Kalamazoo City Commission will consider approval of a contract for design services for the Kalamazoo Avenue two-way conversion project for $955,035 at its meeting on Monday, May 16.
