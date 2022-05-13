ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Olive, MI

Students hit the lakeshore for EMS training

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 50 students from Careerline Tech Center's...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bridge replacement to impact I-196 travel

A bridge replacement project this fall will impact travel along I-196 in Grand Rapids. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is set to begin a $100 million full structure replacement of the eastbound and westbound I-196 bridges at Market Avenue SW over the Grand River. Closure of the eastbound section...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Olive, MI
Local
Michigan Government
MLive

343 infected with COVID across Michigan’s latest school outbreaks

Health officials identified 130 new COVID-19 outbreaks across Michigan last week, including 46 associated with K-12 schools, according to the state’s latest report published Monday, May 16. The largest school outbreak involved 62 students and staff at Dewitt High School in Clinton County, which was one of seven outbreaks...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Shoreline#Lakeshore#Tech#Ems#Careerline Tech Center
WOOD

Dispatch: Aero Med called after semi-motorcycle crash in Muir

MUIR, Mich. (WOOD) — Aero Med was called after a semi-truck and motorcycle collided in Muir, dispatchers said. It happened Monday morning on E. Maple Street near Hayes Road, Ionia County dispatchers said. Dispatchers confirmed Aero Med was called to the scene, but could not immediately provide information about...
MUIR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOOD

Maranda Announces Park Party Recess for 2022 season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Maranda is ringing the recess bell as she brings the 2022 Park Party season to summer school programs across West Michigan. This summer Maranda and the Park Party team are bringing the fun directly to five school districts to create impactful events for students attending summer school.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Pharmcy being built at Clinica Santa Maria in Grand Rapids

Pharmcy being built at Clinica Santa Maria in Grand …. Tulip Time crowds encouraging for returning festivals. Park Township asks for input on what to do with old …. GRPD: 1 shot along East Beltline near 28th St. Mother giving away formula for free. Broken glass, bullet holes: Eastown businesses...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy