The call for reparations to compensate descendants of African slaves is slowly gaining momentum in this country. California is developing statewide reparations legislation. Some cities, including Evanston, Ill., and Providence, R.I., are working on various local initiatives. But the push for reparations isn't just coming from activists and some politicians - also musicians. Chloe Veltman of member station KQED reports.

