Kansas State

Kansas plan to ban mask mandates, vetoed by governor

By Knss Staff
 3 days ago

A bill that would prohibit government mask mandates in Kansas and curb the power of state and local health officials during outbreaks of infectious diseases has been vetoed by the governor.

The measure vetoed Friday was the Legislature’s response to mask mandates and other restrictions that outraged many constituents during the coronavirus pandemic. It would prevent state and local government officials from issuing mask mandates and prevent state and local health officials from ordering law enforcement agencies to help them enforce orders dealing with infectious diseases.

The measure passed with less than the two-thirds majorities in both chambers needed to override a veto.

KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Mandates#Governor
