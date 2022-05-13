The Daily 05-13-22 Only 3 people know this Bay Area secret sauce recipe

After about five years, Fruitvale neighborhood Cambodian restaurant Nyum Bai provided its final service on Friday, May 13. The Chronicle reports the restaurant, which was named a Eater San Francisco’s restaurant of the year in 2018, will reopen in a new location in the future. Nite Yun, chef and owner, was an inspiration to many in the Bay Area who felt that, at Nyum Bai, they found a place unlike any other to get items like kuy teav phnom penh noodle soup and koh. Yun announced the closure on Instagram on Friday night.
