The Daily 05-13-22 Only 3 people know this Bay Area secret sauce recipe

 3 days ago
Customer Shane Mario Ruggieri places the La Victoria Taqueria signature orange sauce on his burrito at a restaurant in San Jose, Calif. on May 10, 2022. (Douglas...

Eater

One of the Bay Area’s Best Cambodian Restaurants Just Closed Suddenly

After about five years, Fruitvale neighborhood Cambodian restaurant Nyum Bai provided its final service on Friday, May 13. The Chronicle reports the restaurant, which was named a Eater San Francisco’s restaurant of the year in 2018, will reopen in a new location in the future. Nite Yun, chef and owner, was an inspiration to many in the Bay Area who felt that, at Nyum Bai, they found a place unlike any other to get items like kuy teav phnom penh noodle soup and koh. Yun announced the closure on Instagram on Friday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

This delicious fruit is free for the taking across the East Bay

Welcome to East Bay Nosh’s local produce week, during which we’ll highlight stories of urban farming, growing your own food and dining off the land. You can see all the stories from this package on the Local Produce Week page. When I moved from New York to the...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 05-16-22: Bay Area teen fills in for Pearl Jam's drummer at Oakland show

Kai Neukermans, 18, plays with Pearl Jam at the Oakland Arena on Friday, May 13, 2022. (Melissa Lampe) When 18-year-old drummer Kai Neukermans went to a Pearl Jam show at the Forum in Inglewood earlier this month, he watched as frontman Eddie Vedder took a sheet of paper from someone in the crowd that had been scribbled with a list of song suggestions, including “Mind Your Manners” from their 2013 record “Lightning Bolt.”
OAKLAND, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Fremont, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Fremont is one of the most prominent cities in the Hollywood movie business, despite not being one of the most popular locations in California. Museums, landmarks, and historic buildings are only a few of the city's attractions. Also Fremont has some of the best coffee shops worth checking out.
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mask recommendations mostly unheeded as Bay Area COVID-19 spikes

NILES (KPIX) -- The Bay Area currently has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state and, on Friday, the health officers of all nine counties urged people to begin wearing masks again indoors or at large gatherings. Out on the streets, it seems many people are making their own decisions this time around.On Sunday people came from all over to view the unique, the antique and the one-of-a-kind rides at the Niles Spring Fever Car Show. From classic cars to "rat rods" to a 1941 Lincoln Continental (one of only 300 ever made). The annual car show...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Bay Area

Photos: Total Lunar Eclipse as Seen From the Bay Area

A total lunar eclipse graced the Bay Area skies Sunday night. It provided some great views and some great photos were taken from residents in the region. NBC Bay Area has complied some of the best photos of the lunar eclipse from our viewers and staff. Want to share your...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA

California getting new state park for 1st time in 13 years

California will acquire a sprawling former farm property in the San Joaquin Valley and create a new state park for the first time in 13 years. The park is planned for Dos Rios Ranch, where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet southwest of Modesto. The property will become California’s 280th state park and the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sftravel.com

San Francisco's 4 Most Unusual Places to Eat a Meal

For those looking for something a little different in San Francisco, here are four unique places to eat at that offer plenty of atmosphere, from the funky to the fantastic. Tonga Room (950 Mason St.) A Polynesian classic, this iconic San Francisco location in the Fairmont Hotel has been pouring...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Tuesday Morning News Roundup

San Francisco Mayor London Breed unveiled a new, 160-unit permanent supportive housing complex in the city's SOMA District on Monday for adults and families with a history of homelessness. The site, located at 1321 Mission, consists of 40 multi-bedroom units for families and 120 units for individuals. Delivering Innovation in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
