ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

"Firestarter" taught me the mighty power and powerlessness of childhood

By Alison Stine
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iVJNR_0fdbuHbB00

"Firestarter" is hot. It's not only that the 1984 classic has been given the Blumhouse Productions remake treatment, out in theatres and streaming on Peacock, but the beloved '80s ensemble "Stranger Things," which seems heavily influenced by the Stephen King story, returns to Netflix this month.

"Firestarter" was one of star Drew Barrymore's first films, after "E.T.," and it helped launch her career. Nominated for her first Golden Globe that year for her performance in "Irreconcilable Differences," she was 7 years old at the time.

As a child of the '80s, I also strongly linked "Firestarter" with "Escape to Witch Mountain," the 1975 film where children have powers, powerful men want them and keep the children prisoners in a rich estate. As in "Firestarter," there are horses (classic manipulation tactic for psychic little girls).

Does "Firestarter" hold up? It never really held much to begin with — Roger Ebert gave it two stars, and most critics reacted similarly — but the film still looms large in the '80s imagination. Like some children, I bet, I saw the movie on afternoon television when I was too young to have done so. It was remarkable at the time to see a little girl, a child my age, conjuring forces, withstanding brutal heat, killing people.

It taught me the power of children (good practice for when I became a parent). But "Firestarter" also reminds me of the powerlessness of being young and the consequences of not being listened to, of never being believed.

Based on a 1980 King novel, 1984's "Firestarter" is about a little girl, Charlie (Barrymore), who develops pyrokinesis, the ability to create and control fire with one's mind. Charlie has inherited her physic ability after her parents Vicky (Heather Locklear) and Andy (David Keith) both participated in a paid scientific experiment as college students where they were given a hallucinogenic solution known as LOT-6. As a result of the experiment, Vicky developed the power to read minds while Andy acquired the ability to control minds (though not without increasing pain and harm to himself). Charlie can see into the future as well.

As you might imagine, the government is interested: specifically, a shadowy operation known as the Shop. They want to turn young Charlie into a weapon and dispose of her parents.

Charlie is a powerful character, and portraying her was an emotional experience for the child actor. As an adult Barrymore told ET Canada: "when you're seven and you think you can blow people away with a fireball it's really empowering." Not only does Charlie conjure fire hot enough to cause a concrete wall to burst into flames, but wind picks up when she uses her powers, brushing her feathered blond hair back like a supermodel. This is an iconic image "Stranger Things" paid homage to in one of its season 2 posters.

"Stranger Things" also recalls "Firestarter" from big plot points (secret government operations in a small town, children inheriting psychic abilities after their parents participate as youth in LSD-like experiments, nosebleeds when Andy uses his powers) to minor details (white vans, men in silver fire suits).

Like Eleven, Charlie barely breaks a sweat when she conjures flames, though hurting people causes her emotional torment. She's caught in a confusing and ethically nebulous position; her parents, especially her dad, want her to control and mind her fire, yet they also want her to turn it on their enemies at a moment's notice.

In her child's mind, she conflates accidentally minorly burning her mom with her mom's (unrelated) death — something I also linked together when I was a child watching. Though tame for 2022 (I wonder what Blumhouse is going to do here), the original film does have some grotesque moments, made more horrifying by their confusing brevity, like Vicky's death. Another example: the other participants in the experiment don't fare as well as Vicky and Andy, with one man seemingly gouging out his eyes.

These were years of dark and weird deaths, even in children's shows, even from household appliances. The spinning clothes dryer in "Firestarter," with blood drops around it, and the folding ironing board, took on menacing, larger than life qualities for me, as the blender and microwave did in "Gremlins."

Charlie can't stop obsessively feeling guilt about her mom. Along with her powers of fire and telling the future, she has a strong sense of moral justice, more developed than most of the adults around her. She burns a man verbally abusing and dismissing his very pregnant girlfriend. As Andy says, her power "always goes out at somebody you don't like."

Charlie also adapts. She's a natural-born criminal because she's had to be. When she and Andy go on the lam, running from the Shop, she lies with ease. She doesn't break their cover, and gets upset at her dad when he does.

But for all her professionalism, Charlie is still very young. Her emotions flip quickly, something Barrymore does masterfully, switching from fine to petulant to rage-filled to sorrowful. That's just being a little kid. The difference is, her meltdowns can kill people. And the way other people talk to her and treat her regarding her ability, even her parents, not only illustrates her power, but her powerlessness.

Yes, she can conjure a fireball. But her dad physically shakes her when she goes too far. She's manipulated into performing displays for the Shop. And at every turn, her physical appearance as "a pretty little miss," as the farmer who stops to help her and Andy says, is remarked upon.

Charlie may have powers. But she's also a child, a girl child at that. Probably the best example of the powerlessness that comes along with that is her relationship with John Rainbird: George C. Scott playing a Native man who's a Shop assassin disguised as an orderly who befriends Charlie. Whew. John is pretending to be Charlie's friend to get her to do what the Shop wants. But his price is that he wants her afterward, when the Shop is through with her, in part because, as he says, she's so young and beautiful.

It's impossible to watch the original "Firestarter" without reading some darkness here, even beyond the assassin's obvious psychopathy. He desires to be the one to kill her. Does he want more than that? When John tries to shoot Charlie, he insists she look him in the eye and he tells her he loves her. (Insert gagging sounds from my son, a young horror fan, who I introduced to "Firestarter" on this rewatch.)

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

It's hard being a little girl. Most of us can't obliterate creepy old men with a fireball that comes from our brain. So, good on Charlie. She uses what she has. And while she's not a manipulator — as my son pointed out, she's a good liar but she trusts the wrong people – she turns people's belief in her gift (that she can control it, that it's not that extreme) against them. Underestimating any child, especially a girl, is a bad idea.

The "Firestarter" remake is in theaters and streaming on Peacock. Watch a trailer for it below, via YouTube.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he chose director Tim Burton for Superman Lives

Nicolas Cage set the record straight about Tim Burton's Superman Lives, the canceled 1998 flick that would've starred Cage as Kal-El. With the success of Burton's Batman and Batman Returns, Hollywood felt it was prime time for a darker Superman movie. Titled Superman Lives, the script was penned by Kevin Smith and included three arguably lesser-known Superman villains: Braniac, Doomsday, and the Eradicator. Tim Burton, hot off directing Batman, was set to helm the film. However, Warner Bros. put the film on an indefinite hold just three weeks before filming was set to begin.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Debuts First Footage: Brad Pitt Is Unrecognizable with Massive Prosthetic Nose in Silent Film Era

Click here to read the full article. Finally, finally, finally we are one step closer to the epic Hollywood empire that is “Babylon.” The upcoming feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle stars “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon” in a period piece about the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. The film is set to premiere wide January 6, 2023, and already is a buzzed-about Oscars contender. While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, drama “Babylon” reportedly focuses on real-life industry titans Clara Bow (Robbie), Elinor Glyn, and studio...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Ebert
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Stephen King
Person
Heather Locklear
People

Firestarter's Ryan Kiera Armstrong Got to Know Onscreen Dad Zac Efron Over a Game of Ping-Pong

Ryan Kiera Armstrong brings the heat in her latest movie — but not so much on the ping-pong table, she'll admit. The 12-year-old actress takes over the iconic role of Charlie McGee in a new adaptation of Stephen King's Firestarter, a character made famous by a young Drew Barrymore in the 1984 film version. Armstrong plays a sheltered girl who's forced to hide her uncontrollable powers (she can cause fires with her mind) until she becomes hunted by scientists for nefarious reasons.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Actor#Childhood#The Blumhouse Productions#Peacock#Golden Globe
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Aunt Bee Actress Frances Bavier ‘Didn’t Really Appreciate’ Her Role

Over the years, stories about Frances Bavier, Aunt Bee on the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show, have been focused on her as a person. The actress happens to play the beloved motherly figure to Ron Howard, who was Opie. Bavier apparently did not get along too well with show star Andy Griffith. Did Bavier, though, come to appreciate her place in American entertainment? Not really.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy