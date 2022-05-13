ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

See Who Will Represent the Indiana Pacers At the NBA Draft Lottery

By Scott Agness
 3 days ago

The Indiana Pacers will learn on Tuesday where they'll pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. After a 25-57 season, they finished with the fifth-worst record and will select anywhere from first to ninth.

The countdown is on until May 17 for the Pacers and other 13 NBA teams in the lottery. Inside a ballroom in downtown Chicago, the annual draft lottery will be held on Tuesday night to determine the order of the top picks.

Once the order of the first four picks are established, picks 5-14 will be filled out based on team record for the 2021-22 season.

The Pacers went 25-57 and currently fifth, they have a 42.1% chance to draft inside the top four.

On stage at the event will be a representative for each team. Pacers assistant GM Kelly Krauskopf will serve as their representative, according to a report from Fieldhouse Files .

Krauskopf, whose mentors include Donnie Walsh and Rod Thorn, is part of the Pacers’ front office that also includes president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard, GM Chad Buchanan, plus vice president and salary cap manager Ted Wu.

“As the architect of one of the WNBA’s most successful franchises, Kelly is a true pioneer in our sport,” Pacers owner Herb Simon said. “I’ve worked with Kelly over the past two decades, so I know her tremendous basketball mind, strong work ethic and proven leadership skills will continue to be of great benefit to our organization.”

Krauskopf was the Indiana Fever general manager for 19 years and has spent the last four NBA seasons in her current role.

The draft lottery was done virtually last summer and Nancy Leonard, widow to Hall of Famer Slick Leonard, represented the team from her home on the north side of Indianapolis.

Then, the Pacers drafted Chris Duarte 13th overall. They haven't had a selection inside the top 10 since 1989.

