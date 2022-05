Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released the following statement in response to the tragic shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods. “Churches, supermarkets, and schools must remain safe community sanctuaries that are free from fear, not places for senseless violence. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the congregates of Geneva Presbyterian and Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, who experienced unspeakable horrors this afternoon in Laguna Woods. I applaud the immense bravery of the churchgoers who put themselves at risk to stop this murderer, but the responsibility to stop gun violence should not fall on everyday citizens. It is time for our leaders at all levels of government to address this threat.”

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO