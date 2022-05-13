ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Boulder County adopts fire-resistant building regulations in response to Marshall fire

By Carol McKinley
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

Starting June 6, residents in the eastern grassland area of unincorporated Boulder County must follow new building regulations requiring them to use ignition-resistant materials before they build new homes.

County Commissioners unanimously approved the requirements this week in response to the Marshall fire, which destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County in late December.

Ron Flax, the county's chief building official, told residents in a public video chat that the county is trying to reduce the area's wildfire risk.

"What we are looking at is measures to interrupt that process," Flax said.

The requirements have been in place for the forested areas of western Unincorporated Boulder County since 2016.

Flax told The Denver Gazette that roofs are especially vulnerable and that requiring roofs to be made of fire-resistant material keeps burning embers in check and helps response teams as they fight the flames.

"Looking at what happened in the Marshall fire, many of the homes which started from the roofs were hard to fight because once the embers crept into the attics, it was too often late," he said.

Asphalt shingles, metal roofing and lightweight concrete tiles are all popular fire-resistant roof materials, Flax said.

Residents must also install gutter systems with noncombustible down spouts where burning embers can settle, deck surfaces, exterior wall materials and roofing vents where embers can get inside an attic or home. They will also be required to erect a 3-foot buffer between any combustible material like fences or shrubs.

"I've had a number of people reach out with appreciation," Flax said. "They believe these are practical and reasonable changes given the measure of hazard."

Abby Silver, community planning and permitting wildfire mitigation specialist, said the county has been researching the cost implementation and decks are a major concern.

“Composite decking material made up of sawdust and plastic combined are much more fire-resistant than wood,” Silver said.

Residents will be required to build a noncombustible zone around a new home. Silver said costs for fire-resistant material like gravel would not cost that much more than mulch. She said gravel is around $10 more per cubic yard than mulch.

Flax said the county will hold back on mandating vinyl windows and a full defensible space until planners can understand them better.

“The Commissioners would like to thank the county’s Community Planning & Permitting Department for their diligent work to quickly bring these changes into effect for the residents of unincorporated Boulder County,” said Marta Loachamin, chairwoman of the County Commissioners. “We are living the impact of an intense climate crisis and we need to respond with policies that will help protect our residents.”

Teller County requests statewide fire emergency decree from Gov. Polis; High Park fire continues to burn

Teller County is asking Gov. Jared Polis to declare a statewide wildfire emergency, according to a Monday news release from the county. The Board of County Commissioners cited the High Park fire and other recent wildfires around Colorado in its request for the declaration, which would allow the state to access emergency funds and allocate additional resources in support of current and future firefighting efforts.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
Concealed carry now banned in all City of Denver-used buildings, city parks

Denver City Council approved a bill restricting concealed carry in buildings owned, leased by or leased to the city Monday night, as well as Denver parks. The proposal is part of Mayor Michael Hancock’s 2022 Public Safety Action Plan. Assistant staff from the city attorney’s office previously said the proposed legislation is part of the national conversation to reduce gun violence and came about after the legislature passed SB21-256, allowing local governments to prohibit firearms in certain parts of a government’s jurisdiction.
DENVER, CO
Boulder County rises to "medium" COVID-19 level

Beware of New Colorado Scam Targeting Women

Lack Of Transparency On Cost Of Marshall Fire Debris Removal Frustrating Agencies In Charge, Raising Questions

Thousands attend Bans off our Bodies throughout Colorado

Denver announces new funding opportunity for small businesses

Colorado River connectivity channel gets go-ahead after environmental assessment

Arapahoe County Social Worker Charged With Making False Allegation Against Councilmember

