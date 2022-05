One of the downsides to working on morning radio is that I am completely dead to the world after about 8 p.m. on weekdays. That didn't stop a million people from texting me and asking me if I had gone outside to see the lunar eclipse. I was even invited to come over and sip cocktails and watch it. Of course, I had to say no. Which totally sucked because I could always go for some booze. Sigh.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO