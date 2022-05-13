ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochiti Lake, NM

Progress on Cerro Pelado Fire Will Require 'Patience'

By Nicholas Gilmore rgscityreporter@gmail.com SUN Staff Writer
Rio Grande Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat much of the fight against the Cerro Pelado Fire comes down to now, according to Incident Commander Rich Harvey, is “patience.”. Firefighting personnel — around 1,000 of them — withstood five consecutive days of red flag weather warnings to try to put out the spot fires that have been spreading...

KOAT 7

Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon wildfire close to becoming the largest in New Mexico history

As of Sunday, the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire is about 8,000 acres away from passing the Whitewater-Baldy fire at 297,845 acres as the largest in New Mexico history. Matt Rau is an incident commander for the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fire. Rau said, "most of the staff here have never seen anything like this in our careers. Our rate has been approximately 9000 acres of growth for the past two days. But before that, we did see back-to-back days of just over 30,000 acres per day."
kjzz.com

Draper fire crew deployed to New Mexico to help wildland fires

The Draper City Fire Department has deployed a crew to New Mexico to help with devastating wildland fires there. Officials said the crew was deployed on Friday morning. "Battalion Chief Cody Jolley, Engine Boss Connor Carpenter, Engine Operator James Schwartz, and Paramedic Ryan Russon are the first crew to deploy in what is shaping up to be a very busy season in the west," fire officials said.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico airman found dead in his home

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannon Air Force Base says one of its airmen was found dead in his home last week. Details are limited but they say Airman First Class Emerald Baskin-Young was found dead in his home in Melrose. Basking-Young was with the air force since December 2020...
Source New Mexico

Pueblos again seek inclusion in Rio Grande decision-making

Members of six New Mexico Pueblos are calling for a seat at the table from the body that oversees how the Rio Grande’s water is split, managed and used between states. A coalition representing Cochiti, Santo Domingo, San Felipe, Santa Ana, Sandia and Isleta attended the annual Rio Grande Compact Commission meeting on May 6.
KRQE News 13

NMDOH issues updated public health order

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest public health order expires Monday but another is on the way. Under the order, masks are required in all healthcare facilities, nursing homes, community homes, and residential treatment centers. It also still requires businesses open to the public and schools to report COVID outbreaks. The only change from the previous […]
Daily Record

Firefighters battling two wildfires in Colorado

Firefighters on Saturday battled two wildfires in Colorado, the High Park fire in Teller County and the Ute Pass fire near Durango. The distant fires started Friday, and both involved evacuations. Firefighters in Colorado Springs on Saturday put out a grass fire near the Colorado Springs Airport. High Park fire.
losalamosreporter.com

Sad Scene Sunday From Near Cordova

This view Sunday afternoon of the smoke plume from near Cordova saddened the Los Alamos Reporter. The Los Alamos County community is holding up all those who have been affected by this tragic early wildfire season. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
KRQE News 13

Crash involving gas meter closes parts of Broadway

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a vehicle crash involving a gas meter near the area of Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez. Police say it happened just before 7 a.m. Monday morning. Due to a possible gas leak, north and southbound Broadway between Avenida Cesar Chavez and Southern were closed Monday morning. The road […]
KRQE News 13

Donations collected for NM ranchers with livestock affected by wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are coming together to help others with livestock impacted by the wildfires. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Pose teamed up with the nonprofit Funds for Feed to collect money and donations like hay for ranchers who have livestock impacted by the wildfires. Organizers collected donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday evening. […]
ksl.com

Fire weather worsens as heat wave spreads across southern US this week

ATLANTA — An early season heat wave will build across the southern tier of the United States, creating "unstable conditions" for wildfires and forcing some residents to conserve power usage. "We are expecting above normal temperatures and what that means for fires is generally unstable conditions," Todd Shoemake, a...
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Fire update, Teachers scrambling, Breezes pick up, Donation drive, 70th anniversary

Monday’s Top Stories Isotopes, Colorado Rockies donate to New Mexico wildfire victims Chester’s Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From the week ‘Fully operational’ cross-border drug tunnel found in San Diego McDonald’s to leave Russia; plans to sell business there NM Ice Wolves earn South Division Title after win on Sunday NM sheriff’s […]
KRQE News 13

Isotopes, Colorado Rockies donate to New Mexico wildfire victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are joining forces with the Colorado Rockies to help New Mexicans affected by wildfires in the state. The two teams have donated $20,000 to the All Together New Mexico Fund. The fund was created by the governor’s office to help people struggling during COVID. Now it’s morphed into a fund to […]
KRQE News 13

Warm evening, moisture increases east

We added a few degrees to our high temperatures from Saturday. Albuquerque reached near 90°, Santa Fe 85°, and Roswell hit the triple digits. Parts of southeast NM broke their highs this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure is parked right over New Mexico this evening. This is the main culprit for our hot temps and calmer wind gusts. But beginning this evening, our ridge shifts east and will allow the stronger afternoon wind gusts to return. We’re also seeing some moisture squeeze into northeast NM thanks to a wind shift. These higher dew points and stronger breezes will continue pushing westward tonight. So expect some canyon winds into the ABQ metro area come early Monday morning. You’ll notice a difference with the moisture throughout the morning. This sets the scene for scattered PM showers and storms east of the Sandia. Some of these will be stronger closer to Texas in Harding and Union counties.
