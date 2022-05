Princeton alumnus Jordan Salama’s debut nonfiction book, Every Day the River Changes: Four Weeks Down the Magdalena, is the Pre-read for Princeton’s incoming Class of 2026. The book follows Salama as he journeys down the Magdalena River in Colombia and explores “how the people he met changed him and changed his view of the world,” explains Salama.

