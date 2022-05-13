Aggies Land Commitment From Wichita State Transfer Dexter Dennis

The Aggies landed a talented transfer from Wichita State

The Texas A&M Aggies faced some significant turnover this offseason, losing some of their key contributors from last season's NCAA Tournament snubbed team.

Among those losses for the Aggies were Hassan Diara, who transferred to UCONN and Quenton Jackson, who elected to enter the NBA Draft.

Luckily for the Aggies, they have already managed to add some much-needed transfer talent to the roster, with the additions of Arkansas guard Khalen "KK" Robinson , Michigan forward Julius Marble II, and Mississippi State guard Andersson Garcia.

Now, Buzz Williams has added yet another name to that list, in Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis, who committed to the program on Friday.

Dennis elected to enter the transfer portal on April 6, making the announcement on his personal Twitter account.

"After deep consideration, and consulting with my family I've decided that my time as a current basketball player for Wichita State University has come to an end," Dennis said in a statement. "I am entering the Transfer Portal and exploring all opportunities to grow my career professionally. I want to genuinely thank coach Brown and Marshall for believing in me and giving me a chance to live out my dreams. To Shocker Nation, my teammates, coaches, trainers and professors, I want to thank you for the love shown to me while at WSU. This is not the end, but the beginning of the next chapter of my life. Love, Dexter Dennis."

In four seasons with the Shockers, Dennis averaged 8.8 points, five rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, while shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from three.

