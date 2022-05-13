Mushroom Festival begins in Boyne City

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Memorial Day is Monday, May 30 and people across the country will be remembering and honoring those who died while serving our country. Below is a list of some events in northern Michigan:. Alden:. Parade and Remembrance at 1 p.m. Memorial Day Parade through downtown Alden...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse Bay YMCA West location will be closed on Tuesday, May 17 due to a water main break on Silver Lake Road. The Grand Traverse County Health Department has directed the YMCA to close while the Department of Public Works shut off water to make extensive repairs to a water main break south of the West YMCA.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 180 people participated in the Michigan Girl Wine Walk Sunday in Traverse City. People came out to Timber Ridge Resort for a 3K trail hike while drinking wine and honoring the memory of those they miss. The event raised $2,100 for the Smith Family...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- People gathered at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Old Mission Peninsula for the annual Blessing of the Blossoms service. The meaning of the service is to bring good hope for a successful harvest season. After the service, Father Ben Rexroat traveled to different vineyards...
BOYNE FALLS, MI - Construction on SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, reached a soaring phase in the last week. It’s perched high atop Boyne Mountain resort, where the 1,203-foot long pedestrian bridge is set to debut this fall. In the last week, all four SkyBridge...
Two popular Traverse City restaurants – West End Tavern and Paesano’s Pizza – are changing hands, a new tea and apothecary store has opened on Front Street, Martinek’s Jewelry is closing its doors after 144 years in business, and more companies are on the move in The Ticker’s latest look at retail and restaurant news.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City Dream Team kicked off their season at the Civic Center over the weekend. It's all part of a baseball league that serves teams with special-needs kids and young adults. Families cheered on players and area high schoolers helped coach. Director Dayna...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE 1:25 p.m.) A fire North of Strombolis Road in Grand Traverse County has been contained, according to crews with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. People are still being asked to avoid the area. ------------------------------------------------------ GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Fire Crews...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Volunteers gathered at the State Park Beach in Traverse City Saturday morning for a clean-up. More than five large burlap bags were filled with trash. Organizers said it's important to collect it now before it breaks down into microplastics. "Tourists also have a big...
For the past few weeks I've seen many groups on Facebook share photos of dead fish which are popping up all over Michigan beaches from Traverse City to the shores of Lake Michigan. Many people have been asking why there are so many of them, why they died and what can be done about them. The cause has been the biggest concern but it turns out it may be nothing more than a fish who isn't adapted to our waters making its way into our lakes, as one person suggested:
MANISTEE COUNTY — Low-flying helicopter patrols are expected to start on Wednesday in Manistee County as an electricity transmission company based in Oakland County plans to conduct aerial inspections of high-voltage transmission structures and lines. Integrated Communications Specialist said in a news release that it plans to conduct the...
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Fire crews made progress in containing a forest fire that burned a path through two Northern Michigan counties over the weekend. The Blue Lakes Fire was reported on Friday afternoon in northwest Montmorency County north of Gaylord and Atlanta. Flames burned a path north into Cheboygan County over the weekend.
COVID deaths have hit one million nationwide and the number of cases is rising again here in northern Michigan. Just a few weeks ago, Grand Traverse County was the only one in the region to see high community level for COVID. But now eight other counties in our area have joined that list. Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan Interim Health Officer Dan Thorell says, “COVID cases are increasing. We’re continuing to see the BA.2 variant of Omicron take its toll.”
ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) - Crews continued fighting a wildfire Saturday in a heavily forested area of northern Michigan that prompted the evacuation of 13 people from a hunting and fishing camp, officials said. The fire was reported mid-day Friday and spread by Saturday morning to about 2,300 acres in Montmorency...
Opened in 1958, Don’s Drive-In is a Traverse City staple. Specializing in hand-dipped shakes and hearty sandwiches, Don’s menu is old-school carhop fare served with a heaping side of nostalgia. It doesn’t get much more Americana than Don’s classic Big D Burger. Served on a warmed white-bread bun (they’ll toast it for you if you ask), this half-pound behemoth begins with two locally sourced ground-beef patties, perfectly seasoned and prepared to temperature. From there, the add-on options are endless ($9.99+ with extra toppings). Guests can build their burger with the standards for free—this includes lettuce and tomato as well as spreads, onions, and pickles—or choose from cheeses and other extras for an upcharge. Sate your burger craving on Friday, May 20 for Don’s “Fight the Fight Within” fundraiser. Hosted in conjunction with 22 2 NONE and HOPE Lives in Northern Michigan, the event will put 10 percent of all Don’s Drive-in sales toward preventing veteran suicide. 2030 US-31 N, Traverse City, (231) 938-1860, donsdriveinmi.com.
ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — Crews continued fighting a wildfire Saturday in a heavily forested area of northern Michigan that prompted the evacuation of 13 people from a hunting and fishing camp, officials said.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in northern Michigan are also slowly increasing. But Munson Healthcare officials say they don’t believe cases will get as bad as they once were. According to Munson Healthcare, there are 44 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in its seven regional hospitals. Seven...
The Michigan National Guard military training complex at Camp Grayling could be getting bigger. Twice as big, in fact. The 148,000-acre camp is looking to make the move to 320,000 acres by requesting access to land managed by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Camp Grayling is already the largest national guard training facility in the country, so why the bigger footprint? A top reason is that training for 21st century problems—think electronic crimes and wars in space—requires more breathing room so nearby radio and cyber signals aren’t jammed. Proponents see opportunity for job creation and positive economic impacts from trainees who stay and dine in the area. But concerns have also arisen around the proposal, namely as it relates to the environmental impact on key waterways like the AuSable and Manistee rivers, especially as Camp Grayling already has had issues with a toxic chemical plume stemming from their airfield. A 2014 expansion of the camp was scuttled, so will the second time be the charm? We’ll have to wait and see.
Nearly 100 years ago, a Grayling woman named Karen Hartwick bought and then donated to the state of Michigan an 8,000-acre parcel containing a rare and precious grove of pristine virgin pine trees. The donation was significant for a woman acting alone at that time, but also considering that Hartwick’s...
