Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander is about to suit up for his fourth career Game 7, and he's learned a couple lessons along the way. "I think we came out a little flat in those games - like we were a little bit scared to lose," Nylander said of Toronto's previous Game 7 struggles, according to ESPN's Kristen Shilton. "We don't need to be scared to lose. We've got a great team."

