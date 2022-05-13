ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Tom LeProwse, Montana sports icon in Butte and Bozeman, dies

By Montana Standard staff report
 3 days ago

Tom LeProwse, a standout for Butte and instrumental sports figure at Bozeman High School, died Thursday. He was 94.

The death was confirmed by Tom's nephew, Jim LeProwse.

During the 1940s he was a star football player for Butte High and went on to play for Montana State in 1947.

After his playing career, the Butte native stayed in Bozeman.

According to a 2007 article from the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Tom LeProwse spent 30 years working at Bozeman High School. He coached football from 1953-73 and taught PE from 1953 until he retired in 1982.

The Chronicle also reported that in addition to coaching tack and field, Tom LeProwse started both the wrestling and gymnastics programs at Bozeman. The annual high school wrestling tournament held at Bozeman was dubbed the Tom LeProwse Bozeman Wrestling Invitational in 2005.

"I think the main thing you get from Tom is that he cared passionately about the city of Butte and the people of Butte, and also about the things that he did for Bozeman," said Butte High wrestling coach Cory Johnston.

No funeral announcements have been made.

