Last week to support KREM Cares Diaper Drive 2022

HAYDEN, Idaho — Dogs from Texas, California and Worley have pushed the Kootenai Humane Society to canine capacity. “We’re full,” said Vicky Nelson, KHS development director. Which makes things a bit chaotic, but staff handles whatever comes their way with grace. “You never know around here what's...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Lilac festivities continue on the streets of Spokane for the 84th time. After the Junior Lilac Parade tradition on Saturday in downtown Spokane, more festivities continue this Monday, May 16 and culminate with the Torchlight Parade on Saturday, May 21. The Spokane Lilac Festival Association...
IDAHO FALLS — Bank of Idaho has entered into a purchase agreement with Seattle-based HomeStreet, Inc. to acquire an eastern Washington branch network. Bank of Idaho will extend its branch footprint by acquiring five branches in Spokane, Kennewick, Dayton, Yakima and Sunnyside. Homestreet will. continue to operate dozens of...
FRUITLAND, Wash. — The Stevens County Fire Department reported that a fire truck is missing from their station. According to a press release, the fire department reported the missing vehicle to the Stevens County 911 Center at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, May 16. Stevens County Fire Chief Rick...
LEWISTON - Last week, Sadie was seized along with 19 other dogs from a home in Lewiston and taken to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter to be cared for. When she was seized, Sadie was heavily pregnant. On May 16, it was noticed that Sadie was feeling ill and a...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police confirmed Nina has been found and is safe! SPD thanks everyone that assisted in the effort. Last Updated on May 15 at 12:45 p.m. Spokane Police Department is asking for assistance locating 67-year-old Nina. Nina was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 15...
SPOKANE, Wash. — The beloved Jr. Lilac Parade returned to Spokane Saturday morning for the first time in two years! Elementary and middle school bands, drill units, and youth organizations strutted the streets of downtown Spokane to celebrate other local youths around the Inland Northwest. Check out photos we captured from the event below! READ: Heading to SkyFest? Send us...
(The Center Square) – One week after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl tied growing crime rates to an increase in drug trafficking, a major local bust yielded 35 pounds of methamphetamine and 50,000 fake pills believed to be fentanyl. In addition, U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref, who serves the...
SPOKANE, Wash. - As the weather finally begins to warm, everyone is excited to get back outside and enjoy the beautiful sights and fun activities Spokane has to offer. Manito Park, ever the popular destination for families and tourists, is excited to reopen The Park Bench Café for hungry visitors to enjoy!
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — SkyFest’s return to the Inland Northwest helped local businesses with a much-needed economic boost as community events make a comeback. It’s the first time SkyFest was at Fairchild Air Force Base since 2019. Local business owners couldn’t be more thankful to see thousands of people flock to Airway Heights. While spectators searched the skies for planes,...
COEUR d’ALENE — After a two-year hiatus, Pride in the Park is back — and organizers say they won’t be “intimidated or deterred” from gathering with their community. Pride in the Park is an annual event organized by North Idaho Pride Alliance. It’s part...
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of abortion-rights supporters gathered in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Saturday for the third annual Kootenai County Women's March. Thousands of Americans are expected to turn out to rally for abortion rights this weekend all over the country, with demonstrations planned in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago and other major cities, including Spokane and Coeur d'Alene.
MLPD is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who tagged the back of the Jazzercise of Moses Lake building downtown along side Holly St. According to the police department vandalism primarily tagging has been on an increase throughout the city. The police department said in a Facebook post...
SPOKANE, Wash. – The free, family-friendly art event, Brush on the Bluff, is back!. Saturday, May 21, dozens of local artists will set up their easels on the bluff and create artwork that draws on the beauty of the surroundings. The public is encouraged to walk the trail, meet the artists, and observe them work!
MOSES LAKE — The body of Yanira Cedillos has been recovered in a remote area in Walla Walla County, more than two months after her murder and disappearance in Moses Lake on March 4. Last Thursday, detectives received information on updated cellphone data from the phone of Juan Gastelum,...
COEUR d'ALENE — The west entrance of The Boardwalk was popular Friday morning. First, visitors from Meridian headed out, despite chilly and windy conditions. Then, a runner took a turn to make her way around the 3,300-foot-long floating wooden structure. Next, a couple took a few steps out on...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is growing on many fronts. The growth is drawing in businesses from Seattle to the area. Flatstick Pub is one example of a company expanding its business in Spokane. Flatstick Pub's unique mini-golf course and extensive selection of local craft beer have made it a popular hangout spot with locals. Dan Largent is the General Manager of Flatstick Pub. He says Spokane was the perfect place to expand.
SPOKANE, Wash. — The housing demand in Spokane has pushed developers toward a new trend of reducing apartments from three bedrooms down to two and one-bedroom units. It's a design that architect Jim Haines is seeing more often as the community continues to grow. "5 to 8 years ago...
