I have returned to real life serving at my employment with hopefully eternal significance after my latest trip to Universal Orlando. Like most theme park fans, I have already scheduled another trip to Orlando for this year. I scheduled two with one being during Halloween Horror Nights to cover the food during that event. Until those trips, there exist many great food options you should be enjoying if visiting Universal Orlando this week. In fact, these suggestions apply for most of next week also.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO