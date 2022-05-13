ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out how the Texas Chainsaw Massacre game perfectly recreates scenes from the movie

By Jordan Gerblick
 3 days ago

A new trailer for the upcoming Texas Chainsaw Massacre game includes direct comparisons to scenes from the iconic horror movie franchise, and if you don't look close it might be hard to tell them apart. The IGN-exclusive trailer dropped this Friday the 13th, which is a little ironic because...

GamesRadar+

New Star Wars details about Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts' series revealed

A new Star Wars series from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts has been revealed, with new details emerging thanks to a report from Vanity Fair. The publication has confirmed that Spider-Man: Homecoming writer Chris Ford is on board to script the series, which will take place during the post–Return of the Jedi era – that's when The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett take place on the Star Wars timeline.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

New Star Wars report reveals first Andor plot details

The first plot details for Andor have been revealed in a new Star Wars report. The series is set before Rogue One, and focuses on Diego Luna's titular Cassian Andor, who ultimately becomes a hero of the Rebellion. According to a new report from Vanity Fair, the show will be a "refugee story" that sees people trying to escape from a fully powered Empire.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man turns 60 with Amazing Fantasy #1000

Marvel Comics will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Amazing Fantasy #15, the first appearance of Spider-Man, this August, with a special oversized one-shot titled Amazing Fantasy #1000 which brings together a whole roster of high-profile creators to mark the milestone. Right off the bat, if you're asking how Amazing Fantasy...
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Doctor Who casts "another" version of a fan-favorite character

Heartstopper actor Yasmin Finney has joined the cast of Doctor Who – and she's playing a character named Rose. "How can there be another Rose?" said showrunner Russell T. Davies (via Deadline), referring to the Doctor's companion played by Billie Piper between 2005 and 2010. Davies was previously head writer and showrunner between 2005 and 2009, and is returning to helm the show for season 14.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Leaked Silent Hill images have been seemingly confirmed by an actor on the project

An actor might have just confirmed the recent Silent Hill leaked images as legitimate and revealed their involvement in the project. Last week, a series of images apparently from an unannounced Silent Hill project leaked online from a storied leaker. Now, Brazilian/Lebanese actor Fadile Waked has commented on the leaked images via her Instagram page, writing that she keeps "getting messages" after her "pics leaked everywhere."
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Honkai Star Rail details, story, characters and more

Honkai Star Rail, the upcoming game from Genshin Impact developers miHoYo (HoYoverse), is all about saving the galaxy while planet-hopping on a steampunk train. Star Rail features turn-based combat, heaps of playable characters, and a large sci-fi universe. Here’s everything we know about Honkai Star Rail so far, from the...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to beat the Evil Dead game Mission 3, Kill 'Em All

The Evil Dead game Mission 3, Kill 'Em All, is an incredibly hard challenge, in which the Army of Darkness Ash must conquer three separate waves of enemies with little more than a lever-action rifle and whatever he can find. The Demi-Eligos and Eligos demons in particular are a real nightmare, and with a timer ticking down all the while, players will have to play at their very best to make it through. It's worth doing though, as this is the means of how to unlock Amanda Fisher in the Evil Dead game, as well as opening up more missions with more unlockable Evil Dead game characters and demons. We managed to crack it ourselves, and here we'll show you how to beat the Evil Dead game Mission 3, Kill 'Em All, with a full walkthrough and tips, as well as how to beat the Demi-Eligos and Eligos boss fights.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

"Multiple" Silent Hill projects are reportedly in the works, including a Silent Hill 2 remake

Multiple Silent Hill projects, including a Silent Hill 2 remake, are rumoured to be in the works. Sleepless nights could be back on the cards, with various sources hinting that the Silent Hill series is set to return. Last week, a series of images, allegedly from a new Silent Hill game, emerged on Twitter. These were rather hastily removed by the social media giant "in response to a report from the copyright holder". This copyright claim suggests that the Silent Hill leak could be credible, and now others have emerged seemingly with knowledge about the series' future plans.
VIDEO GAMES
