This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The future of the antiabortion movement was on display in the crowd of about 1,000 that gathered for the Virginia March for Life outside the Capitol in Richmond. It was a Wednesday morning in late April, five days before the stunning leak of a draft decision that would signal that the Supreme Court was actively considering overturning Roe v. Wade. Yet the marchers intuited that a dramatic pivot in their nearly 50-year struggle was at hand. They carried signs that said, "The Future Is Anti-Abortion." College students who were less than half the age of the Roe decision chanted, "We are the post-Roe generation! We will abolish abortion!"

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO