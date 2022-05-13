ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

FDLE documents how woman collected on property she didn't own

By Chris Earl
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwyDq_0fdbewmG00

Tabria Josey, 20, is facing seven different felony counts, from scheme to defraud to grand theft, money laundering, communications fraud and aggravated white-collar crime. This comes from a 58-page affidavit from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that detailed 21 different real estate schemes in Florida – and 11 of them happened in Lee County. She is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.

According to the FDLE, Josey created seven different title companies between November 2020 and April 2022 : Cedar Hawk Title, Forest Title, Brookefield National Title, Zeek Title, Lotus National Title, Lotus National Title and Escrow and Fidelity National Title and Insurance.

She also created several fake names for title agents, including “Victoria Lansen”, “Sabrina Grant”, “Lindsey Mills”, “Briana Mills”, “Kayla Mitchells” and “Melissa Fletcher”. The FDLE claims Josey also created websites, Facebook accounts and email addresses, even LinkedIn profiles for the fake companies and title agents.

How It Worked: Investigators say Josey would list properties on sites like Zillow, Trulia, Craigslist, ForSaleBuyOwner.com, Realtor.com and Facebook Marketplace. They would come with a phone number or e-mail contact that Josey managed. When a buyer would reach out, they would speak to Josey and negotiate terms of a sale.

Josey would then move to electronic document applications, like DocuSign, HelloSign and AppFiles, to complete the deals. She would then request earnest money, which is common in real estate deals, and would provide wiring instructions to a Wells Fargo account. Only Wells Fargo was only a “pass through” as the money would go into a Stripe account.

After receiving the earnest money payments, Josey would cut off all communication with the buyer.

Of the 21 properties FDLE alleges Josey’s involvement with, we looked at the eleven from Lee County. In total, investigators say that Josey defrauded people out of $141,295 in these earnest payments from Lee County alone.

Property #2, Lehigh Acres. April 13, 2021 to June 9, 2021. A victim tries to purchase a property for her daughter through Facebook Marketplace, for sale by an “Angela Duggan” (one of Josey’s aliases). The first victim wired $2,500, which was the start of numerous victims for this one property. Another wired $5,000 on May 11, 2021. A third victim wired $2,500 on June 7, 2021. Two others sent $3,000 more for a total of $13,000 in “earnest money” from five victims and an attempt to defraud another person.

Property #3, Lehigh Acres. July 28, 2021. Victim wired $2,500.

Property #5, Lehigh Acres. August 18, 2021 to August 23, 2021. Three victims wired in a total of $11,700 to try and “buy” this property.

Property #6, Lehigh Acres. September 1, 2021 to September 24, 2021. Five more victims, this time for a total of $23,500 to “purchase” this property.

Property #8, Lehigh Acres. October 6, 2021 to October 22, 2021. Five victims in total for this property for a total of $22,445.

Property #9, Lehigh Acres. October 22, 2021. Property listed on Zillow. One victim for $4,500.

Property #10, Lehigh Acres. October 22, 2021. One victim sent $6,400. Also the time when investigators tracked more than $21,000 going from Josey’s Stripe account (where the earnest money payments would go) into her personal bank account.

Property #12, Lehigh Acres. November 23, 2021. One victim for $5,500.

Property #18, Bonita Springs. February 2, 2022. For this property, prosecutors say Josey took two different victims for $14,000 in total.

Property #19, Lehigh Acres. February 7, 2022 to February 15, 2022. One victim for $12,750.

Property #21, Bonita Springs. April 11, 2022 to April 12, 2022. One victim for $25,000.

Comments / 1

Facts on subjects
2d ago

that much effort at her age... she had to be working with others. They all should go to prison for 15 to 20 years each! nasty think

Reply
2
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Home fraud ‘is out of control.’ Inside the crackdown that just led to two arrests

The homeowners are dead. But their true heirs have been stiffed out of their rightful inheritance in an elaborate effort to steal entire houses in South Florida, investigators say. Authorities on Monday arrested two women they say got control of two homes in Cooper City by using forged and falsified documents. The women profited by $510,000 for the sale of the homes, investigators said. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Bonita Springs, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
County
Lee County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Fletcher
niceville.com

Florida woman convicted of money laundering

FLORIDA — A federal jury convicted a Florida woman on Friday for laundering approximately $786,000 in money stolen from Medicare, Medicaid, and private health insurers as part of a sprawling health care fraud scheme in Miami. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Jesmina Ramirez, 50, of...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Thousands of Florida homeowners finding out they're about to lose coverage

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Almost 70,000 Florida homeowners, many here in Palm Beach County, will be losing their home insurance this summer, thanks to financial difficulties at another large insurer of Florida homes. Robert Norberg is just one of the local homeowners whose insurance has been cancelled. Maison...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Insurance#Money Laundering#Fdle#Cedar Hawk Title#Forest Title#Linkedin#Zillow#Trulia#Forsalebuyowner Com#Realtor Com#Facebook Marketplace#Hellosign#Appfiles
cbs12.com

Boynton Beach Police warn of T-shirt scam

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Boynton Beach Police Department is warning of another text scam in the community. According to BBPD, several residents are getting texts about t-shirts on sale from the department for $10 off, and present a link for potential victims to click. The department said...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSVN-TV

BSO on scene of possible homicide investigation in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Deerfield Beach. Officials responded to the scene in front of a business on Southwest 10th Street and Sixth Avenue, Monday morning. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a tarp could be seen covering a body in front...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

$300K Florida real-estate scam saw woman sell 25 properties she didn't own, state says

The 20-year-old would list the properties for sale on websites without the owner's knowledge, the Attorney General's Office alleges in arresting her. A 20-year-old Palm Beach County woman is facing criminal charges after authorities alleged that she stole more than $300,000 through a real-estate scam in which she pretended to be the owner of properties in at least six Florida counties and listed the properties for sale.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy