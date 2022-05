PHILADELPHIA — John Fetterman is president of the Pennsylvania Senate, but he doesn’t have a lot of friends among the senators. As lieutenant governor, one of Fetterman’s few official duties is to preside over state Senate sessions in the body’s ornate chamber in Harrisburg. But not one Senate member, including the 20 Democrats from his own party, publicly supports his campaign for U.S. Senate.

